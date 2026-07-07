Envista Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

BREA, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for its second quarter 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Envista's website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year. You can access the conference call by dialing 1-800-836-8184 within the U.S. or +1 646-357-8785 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing Conference ID #73468.

Envista's earnings press release, the webcast slides, and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Envista's website before the conference call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global leader in the dental industry, uniting more than 30 trusted brands—including DEXIS, Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco—under one mission: partnering with dental professionals to improve patients' lives. With a heritage of category-defining innovation, our brands have shaped modern dentistry: Nobel Biocare introduced the first dental implant, Ormco is a pioneer in both traditional and digital orthodontics, DEXIS has long been at the forefront of 2D, 3D and intraoral imaging, and Kerr has supported clinicians for over 135 years. Our high-performing culture is underpinned by our CIRCLe Values and the Envista Business System. Guided by these, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, consumables, and services that empower clinicians to provide confident, efficient care—today and for the future. Learn more at http://envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Jim Gustafson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Envista Holdings Corporation

200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E

Brea, CA 92821

Telephone: (424) 350-5259

[email protected]

SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation