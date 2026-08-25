Envoy Global Names Raghuram Srinivas Chief Product & Technology Officer

Srinivas Brings Two Decades of AI and Product Leadership in Regulated Industries as Envoy Applies Machine Learning to Immigration Case Management

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, a leader in global corporate immigration services and technology, announced today that Raghuram Srinivas has joined the company as Chief Product & Technology Officer, effective immediately. Srinivas will lead product strategy and technology development for Envoy Global's immigration management platform, reporting to CEO Jason Brennan.

Envoy Global has named Raghuram Srinivas Chief Product & Technology Officer.

Srinivas joins Envoy Global after two decades of building data-driven products in highly regulated industries — from optimization engines and statistical systems to AI-driven platforms. Most recently, he served as an SVP at MetricStream, where he built the company's AI Customer Outcomes and Forward Engineering line of business and led Products & Innovation, owning product strategy, roadmap, and delivery for the company's governance, risk, and compliance portfolio. Earlier in his career, Srinivas led AI and technology teams at JPMorgan Chase and held data science and product leadership roles at KPMG and IBM. At IBM, Srinivas was a key contributor to its Watson team, where he built AI and machine learning solutions for major financial services and retail clients.

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Srinivas holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and Statistics from Southern Methodist University. His academic experience includes teaching machine learning and database management at SMU and instructing graduate data analytics courses at Trine University as an adjunct professor.

"Raghu has consistently shown how AI can solve critical challenges in industries where accuracy and trust are paramount," said Jason Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Global. "His experience delivering AI-powered innovation in regulated environments comes at an important time for Envoy Global as we expand our capabilities and reinforce our role as a technology leader in global corporate immigration."

"Technology alone is rarely a lasting differentiator," Srinivas said. "The real advantage comes from combining advanced AI capabilities with deep expertise, and that's exactly what Envoy Global has built. With its strong foundation in immigration law and a clear opportunity to apply AI and machine learning at scale, Envoy is uniquely positioned to transform the customer experience. I'm thrilled to be part of that journey."

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global is a leading corporate immigration services provider committed to delivering a better way for companies to manage global immigration. We bring together smart, friendly legal teams and smart, friendly technology to make immigration easier for companies and the global talent they depend on. From securing visas and work authorizations to supporting business travelers and remote workers to providing strategic guidance that keeps programs running efficiently, Envoy Global is ready to help you win the race for global talent.

SOURCE Envoy Global