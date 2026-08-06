Envoy launches Envoy Response, bringing AI-analyzed Threat Intelligence and Incident Management into one system for detection and notification

New Envoy data shows that 3 out of 4 US workers have skipped going into work over a hazardous condition, and more than half have felt unsafe on the job.

Envoy Response is the first system to connect real-time presence data to threat intelligence and incident management. Security teams can spot a threat, launch and track the response, and account for everyone at risk. So nothing slips through the gap between knowing and acting.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy today launched Envoy Response, bringing threat detection, on-site presence data, incident management, crisis communication, and audit-readiness into one system of record. This is made possible by Envoy's AI technology: an intelligence layer that reads, correlates, and prioritizes threat signals the moment they emerge, so security teams see relevant risk in real time instead of manually monitoring a patchwork of feeds.

Envoy Response Threat Dashboard — global map view with active threat pins across multiple sites Envoy Response Threat Dashboard — global map view drill down of a threat risk currently in the area of an executive traveling

Today, most organizations are choosing between a platform that knows the world and a platform that knows their workplace. Threats get surfaced from weather services, crime feeds, transit systems, government advisories, and internal tools, costing time to decide what's worth acting on — because detection lives in one tool, response lives in another, and the data connecting them doesn't exist. When a storm hits one region and civil unrest breaks out in another on the same afternoon, security and safety leaders are switching between tools to figure out which sites are affected, who is at risk, and to swiftly take action.

The stakes are already high. In a July 2026 Envoy survey of 1,000 U.S. employees, 74% said they've avoided going into work due to a hazardous condition of some kind, and 56% said they've felt unsafe while at work. Over half (53%) have had a commute where they felt unsafe getting to or from the job, and 75% say disruptive events have affected their ability to do their job in some way — including the 27% who have been sent home or told to work remotely as a safety precaution.

Response closes that gap because Envoy already knows who's in the building, visitors and contractors included, not just employees in a directory. Those people are usually invisible when a threat hits. Envoy makes them visible by connecting presence signals about who's on site, which spaces are occupied, and who's remote or traveling, so security knows exactly who's at risk.

Threat Intelligence continuously scans the threat environment and identifies what's relevant to each location an enterprise runs, ingesting signals from two pipelines: authoritative global sources and AvI-analyzed, human validated sources across weather, environmental hazards, public health, crime and violence, civil unrest, global security, infrastructure and hazmat, transit and transportation, and travel risk and local government advisories. An AI intelligence layer analyzes threat signals, correlates, and deduplicates those signals so only what's relevant to each site surfaces, in one global Threat Dashboard with visibility across every location worldwide.

Once a relevant threat is detected, security leaders can act instantly in the Threat Dashboard with multi-channel alerts, safety responses, two-way chat, and mustering, all powered by real-time occupancy data that keeps notifications targeted across visitors, contractors, and employees and logged in one tamper-proof record from first alert to full accountability.

The result is a shift in posture. Instead of "something happened, tell everyone," teams can approach with "something may be developing, here is who it affects, and here is what we are doing about it." Envoy's survey found only 40% hear directly from their employer or HR and four in five (79%) say they wish their employer did something differently to keep them safe during hazardous events.

A platform built for secure, compliant operations

Envoy Response is the latest move in Envoy's strategy to unify the systems security leaders rely on. Enterprises are consolidating away from disconnected point solutions toward platforms that strengthen the identity, compliance, and governance programs they already use. Envoy is building toward that future with a platform powered by workplace presence data with an AI layer to read risk, surface relevant intel, and speed up scale of coverage across locations.

"Physical security is an industry that's been really manual for a really long time. That means high false positives, and just not a great experience," said Larry Gadea, founder and CEO of Envoy. "Because detection is so manual, it's slow, and it's only ever reached a few workplaces or the most senior VIP executives. When we looked at this, we wanted full safety for everyone, at scale. Remote workers, people traveling, at the office and beyond. Everyone should be a VIP. We built Response on the latest technology that finally makes that possible, at scale. Nobody gets left behind."

Envoy's data showed that 76% of employees say that it's now on the company to monitor threats to executive safety, with 81% emphasizing the same needs to be said about general employees as well.

The Minnesota Twins participated in the Envoy Response beta, using Envoy to strengthen threat visibility and incident response for employees, contractors, and visitors across Target Field and its broader operations.

"Protecting our stadium in the heart of Minneapolis means preparing for everything from severe weather and major events to civil unrest," said Jeff Beahen, Senior Director of Security at the Minnesota Twins. "I need every advantage I can get. Envoy helps us quickly understand what's happening, communicate with confidence, and make sure the right people receive the right information before a situation escalates."

Availability

To learn more about Envoy Response or request a demo, visit envoy.com.

About Envoy

Envoy protects the places the world relies on most by unifying people, spaces, and communications in one secure, integrated workplace management platform and ecosystem. More than 16,000 workplaces around the world trust Envoy to run secure, compliant, and connected operations across every location.

From manufacturing sites and data centers to life sciences labs, healthcare facilities, and corporate headquarters, Envoy unifies visitor management, risk assessment, mailroom management, digital signage software, resource booking, and emergency management into one integrated platform.

With deep integrations across access control, identity, compliance screening, and collaboration tools — including LenelS2, Brivo, Genetec, Honeywell, Cisco Meraki, Okta, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, DocuSign, Avigilon Alta, and Descartes Visual Compliance — Envoy helps organizations reduce risk, stay audit-ready, and operate with clarity at scale.

Learn more at envoy.com.

SOURCE Envoy