Envoy Screens Brings Enterprise-Grade Safety and Compliance to Workplace Digital Signage

New solution helps organizations streamline communication, share safety alerts and protocols, and elevate workplace experiences across every location

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy , a workplace technology organization that makes it simple to run secure, compliant, and connected workplaces across every location, today announced Envoy Screens, a digital signage solution built for safety, compliance, and real-time communication in workplaces. With Screens, anyone – from environment, health, and safety (EHS) and IT teams, to operations leaders and office managers – can centrally manage displays, push instant safety alerts, and maintain auditable communication records across offices, facilities, and campuses, all without relying on clunky legacy systems.

The launch addresses a critical gap as organizations seek better ways to keep employees, visitors, and contractors informed in real time across distributed workplaces – including frontline workers who may lack immediate computer and email access. Traditional signage tools are often manual, fragmented, complex, and not designed for the day-to-day needs of offices and healthcare and manufacturing facilities, where communication failures can contribute to workplace incidents and compliance violations. Envoy Screens solves this by providing centralized control, instant alert capabilities, and compliance reporting, all from a global dashboard that can be deployed at scale on any screen or TV with a web browser.

"In our mission to modernize and transform every part of the physical workplace, Screens seemed obvious," said Larry Gadea, Envoy Founder and CEO. "Workplaces have no shortage of screens—the challenge has been actually using them to get the right messages to the right people, fast, without needing to be an AV expert to pull it off. Not to mention the screens are usually off or need a whole computer to power or a USB stick that no one wants to climb up to replace. Important safety info buried in email? Posters from 2019 still on the wall? We're trying to make this easy. Screens turns every display into a living, breathing part of your safety and compliance system. Whether it's a lab needing to post new PPE requirements, a manufacturing floor responding to a spill, or a data center running a compliance drill, every screen becomes part of your real-time response. Actually use the monitors you ambitiously intended to display useful stuff on!"

Smarter Digital Signage for Every Workplace

Envoy Screens delivers interactive, enterprise-grade features designed to improve communication, elevate experiences, and streamline workplace operations:

Remotely manage devices : Centrally control displays across buildings with a global dashboard, device groups, and role-based access.

: Centrally control displays across buildings with a global dashboard, device groups, and role-based access. Schedule dynamic content : Upload videos, presentations, or apps like Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, with the ability to set recurring or one-off schedules and assign them across multiple devices. This content can include safety reminders, hazard warnings, and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements in high-traffic areas and workstation entry points, and minimum display times for mandatory safety content to meet regulatory requirements.

: Upload videos, presentations, or apps like Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides, with the ability to set recurring or one-off schedules and assign them across multiple devices. This content can include safety reminders, hazard warnings, and personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements in high-traffic areas and workstation entry points, and minimum display times for mandatory safety content to meet regulatory requirements. Send alerts instantly : Push instant emergency alerts coordinated with Envoy Emergency Notifications to all paired screens during security incidents, chemical spills, severe weather, or facility emergencies. Great for areas where phones aren't permitted.

: Push instant emergency alerts coordinated with to all paired screens during security incidents, chemical spills, severe weather, or facility emergencies. Great for areas where phones aren't permitted. Integrate seamlessly : Connect Envoy apps like Wayfinding Maps and Room Schedules, or embed content from YouTube and Vimeo. Screens integrates with Rooms, Visitors, Emergency Notifications, as well as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

: Connect Envoy apps like Wayfinding Maps and Room Schedules, or embed content from YouTube and Vimeo. Screens integrates with Rooms, Visitors, Emergency Notifications, as well as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. Elevate experiences : Share items such as lunch menus, event itineraries, weather updates, visitor alerts, or meeting room agendas, ensuring idle screens always deliver value.

: Share items such as lunch menus, event itineraries, weather updates, visitor alerts, or meeting room agendas, ensuring idle screens always deliver value. App Store: Access a growing catalog of apps like Weather, Clock, Room Schedule, and Envoy Maps to keep screens informative and dynamic. Add new integrations over time as your workplace evolves.

"The idea for Screens came from our customers," said Jamel Hammoud, Screens Product Lead at Envoy. "We've heard time and time again how complex and unintuitive existing signage systems are, requiring constant re-pairing and navigating clunky interfaces, leading to lots of confusion and overhead. Screens directly addresses these issues, delivering a system that just works, making it reliable and easy-to-use for operations, IT and everyone in between."

From Safety Tool to Connected Experience

While compliance and safety are an anchor of Screens' value, the solution also enables organizations to strengthen workplace culture and employee experience. Teams can display welcome messages for visitors, celebrate employee milestones, share company announcements and provide wayfinding—turning previously idle screens into engagement tools that reinforce organizational values while serving their primary safety and operational functions.

Mark Kuiper, Digital & IT Analyst at Parker Hannifin said: "Parker uses the new Envoy Screens Digital Signage solution to welcome visitors on site, centrally display sales metrics, employee informational slides, and upcoming internal and external events across lobbies, meeting rooms, and common areas. By displaying relevant updates where people naturally gather, it improves first impressions, keeps teams aligned, informed, and drives engagement and performance."

Extending the Envoy Platform

Envoy Screens integrates seamlessly with Envoy's comprehensive workplace platform, which includes visitor management, emergency notifications, and space optimization solutions. Together, these products give organizations a unified system to reduce manual operations, improve safety outcomes, maintain regulatory compliance, and create more connected workplace experiences.

To learn more about Screens, visit envoy.com/products/digital-signage-software .

About Envoy

Envoy builds workspace management technology that makes it simple to run secure, compliant, and connected workplaces across every location. Over 16,000 workplaces and properties around the world rely on Envoy to create great experiences for employees and visitors while meeting safety, security, and compliance needs at scale. From corporate headquarters and labs to manufacturing sites, Envoy powers the places where people work best together.

Learn more at envoy.com

