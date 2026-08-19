Enzymedica Launches Phytosome® Formulas for Sleep, Stress and Whole-Body Comfort*

News provided byEnzymedica, Inc.
Aug 19, 2026, 14:17 ET
Innovative, clinically studied supplements designed for better absorption and real-life results***
SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica, a leader in natural digestive health and wellness, today announced the launch of two advanced formulas in their growing Phytosome® collection, a natural sleep aid, Sleep & Stress Lemon Balm Phytosome® and Joint & Muscle PEA Phytosome®, the brand's best supplement for joint support. These clinically studied formulas support relaxation, recovery and everyday resilience using enhanced absorption technology.*
"We're all chasing more sleep, less stress and more movement, but many supplements designed to help aren't well absorbed," said Ryan Sensenbrenner, Senior Marketing Group Director at Enzymedica. "Phytosome® is designed to enhance absorption, to help your body better utilize these ingredients."*
Melatonin-free Sleep & Stress (SRP $24.99 / 60 count) supports day and night relaxation and restful sleep support.* Featuring clinically studied Lemon Balm Phytosome®, this formula combines a time-trusted botanical with advanced delivery technology to help promote a calm, relaxed mood.* Designed for flexible use, this vegan, non-habit-forming formula can be taken nightly or as needed to support more restful sleep, or during the day to promote calm.*
Clinical findings include:
- 3x better sleep: Participants reported sleeping longer, falling asleep faster and waking less often vs. placebo.^
- Improved mood and outlook: Participants reported a more positive mindset, emotional balance, and overall well-being.^
Joint & Muscle (SRP $24.99 / 45 count) delivers revolutionary support for bodies that don't slow down.* It promotes comfort, mobility and recovery, whether from daily movement or physical activity.* Powered by PEA Phytosome®, this formula works with the body's natural calming pathways to support a healthy inflammatory response, nerve signaling and physical resilience.* Joint & Muscle delivers targeted support to help you stay active.*
Clinical findings include:
- 6x better absorption compared to standard micronized PEA*
- Lasting support: Supplemental PEA has been shown to support comfort, mobility, and ease by working with the body's natural processes.*
- Active lifestyle support: Helps promote comfort and resilience during routine physical activity.*
Sleep & Stress and Joint & Muscle join Enzymedica's Berberine Phytosome® as part of a growing collection of advanced supplements designed to improve bioavailability. By pairing botanical compounds with phospholipids, Phytosome® technology enhances the body's ability to absorb and utilize key ingredients more efficiently.*
About Enzymedica
Since 1998, Enzymedica has helped make great health easier for everyone. A leader in natural digestive health and wellness, they formulate clean, effective products made without compromise using high-quality, scientifically validated ingredients. In addition to Digest Gold®, America's #1 selling digestive enzyme formula, Enzymedica's extensive range includes innovative supplements for digestive health, occasional heartburn, metabolic balance, immune health and more.* The independently owned company is based in Venice, Florida.
Media Contact
Ryan Sensenbrenner
SOURCE Enzymedica, Inc.
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