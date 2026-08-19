Enzymedica Launches Phytosome® Formulas for Sleep, Stress and Whole-Body Comfort*

Innovative, clinically studied supplements designed for better absorption and real-life results***

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica, a leader in natural digestive health and wellness, today announced the launch of two advanced formulas in their growing Phytosome® collection, a natural sleep aid, Sleep & Stress Lemon Balm Phytosome® and Joint & Muscle PEA Phytosome®, the brand's best supplement for joint support. These clinically studied formulas support relaxation, recovery and everyday resilience using enhanced absorption technology.*

New and innovative melatonin-free natural sleep aid and natural joint and muscle support. Post this Sleep and Stress Supplement Joint and Muscle Supplement

"We're all chasing more sleep, less stress and more movement, but many supplements designed to help aren't well absorbed," said Ryan Sensenbrenner, Senior Marketing Group Director at Enzymedica. "Phytosome® is designed to enhance absorption, to help your body better utilize these ingredients."*

Melatonin-free Sleep & Stress (SRP $24.99 / 60 count) supports day and night relaxation and restful sleep support.* Featuring clinically studied Lemon Balm Phytosome®, this formula combines a time-trusted botanical with advanced delivery technology to help promote a calm, relaxed mood.* Designed for flexible use, this vegan, non-habit-forming formula can be taken nightly or as needed to support more restful sleep, or during the day to promote calm.*

Clinical findings include:

3x better sleep : Participants reported sleeping longer, falling asleep faster and waking less often vs. placebo.^

: Participants reported sleeping longer, falling asleep faster and waking less often vs. placebo.^ Improved mood and outlook: Participants reported a more positive mindset, emotional balance, and overall well-being.^

Joint & Muscle (SRP $24.99 / 45 count) delivers revolutionary support for bodies that don't slow down.* It promotes comfort, mobility and recovery, whether from daily movement or physical activity.* Powered by PEA Phytosome®, this formula works with the body's natural calming pathways to support a healthy inflammatory response, nerve signaling and physical resilience.* Joint & Muscle delivers targeted support to help you stay active.*

Clinical findings include:

6x better absorption compared to standard micronized PEA*

compared to standard micronized PEA* Lasting support : Supplemental PEA has been shown to support comfort, mobility, and ease by working with the body's natural processes.*

: Supplemental PEA has been shown to support comfort, mobility, and ease by working with the body's natural processes.* Active lifestyle support: Helps promote comfort and resilience during routine physical activity.*

Sleep & Stress and Joint & Muscle join Enzymedica's Berberine Phytosome® as part of a growing collection of advanced supplements designed to improve bioavailability. By pairing botanical compounds with phospholipids, Phytosome® technology enhances the body's ability to absorb and utilize key ingredients more efficiently.*

About Enzymedica

Since 1998, Enzymedica has helped make great health easier for everyone. A leader in natural digestive health and wellness, they formulate clean, effective products made without compromise using high-quality, scientifically validated ingredients. In addition to Digest Gold®, America's #1 selling digestive enzyme formula, Enzymedica's extensive range includes innovative supplements for digestive health, occasional heartburn, metabolic balance, immune health and more.* The independently owned company is based in Venice, Florida.

Media Contact

Ryan Sensenbrenner

[email protected]

SOURCE Enzymedica, Inc.