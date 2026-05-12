EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

News provided by

EOG Resources, Inc.

May 12, 2026, 16:15 ET

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 27.  Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year. 

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. 

Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond       713-571-4684
Neel Panchal               713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor         713-571-4560
Cameron Hughes        713-571-3724

Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer          713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2026 results. The attached schedules for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP...

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2026 Results for May 6, 2026

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. Central...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Gas

Gas

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics