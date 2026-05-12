EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, May 27. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Cameron Hughes 713-571-3724

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.