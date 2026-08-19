Eon Appoints Matthew Lungren, MD, MPH, to Board of Directors

Physician-scientist and healthcare AI executive leader joins Eon's board as enterprise growth accelerates

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, a leader in incidental findings and early detection technology, today announced the appointment of Matthew Lungren, MD, MPH, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Lungren brings clinical, academic, and industry experience in healthcare AI, including leadership of multimodal AI research at Stanford and healthcare AI research and product development at Microsoft. His appointment comes as Eon scales its platform across health systems nationwide, delivering clinical outcomes, operational impact, and financial growth.

Matthew Lungren, MD, MPH

"Matt has spent his career at the intersection of clinical medicine and applied AI, in both academic medical centers and industry," said Dr. Akrum "Aki" Alzubaidi, CEO and Founder of Eon. "Few leaders understand both the promise of these technologies and the rigor required to translate them into clinical practice as well as he does. As Eon continues to scale, his perspective will be invaluable in helping us deliver more tomorrows for patients and greater impact for our health system partners."

Dr. Lungren began his career as faculty at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where he established a new dedicated clinical service, built an NIH- and industry-supported clinical AI research program, and co-founded the Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine & Imaging (AIMI). He then transitioned to Microsoft, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer for Health & Life Sciences and later as AI Technical Advisor in the Office of the CTO. He led cross-company teams that brought multimodal healthcare foundation models and auditable generative AI and agentic workflows from research into production. He remains an Adjunct Professor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford, where he teaches generative AI in healthcare, and is a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of California, San Francisco, where he maintains a part-time interventional radiology practice. He has authored more than 250 peer-reviewed publications spanning multimodal clinical AI, medical foundation models and agentic systems, human–AI collaboration, clinical evaluation and implementation, open data infrastructure, and responsible AI.

"Eon is solving one of healthcare's most consequential gaps: ensuring that patients with incidental findings receive appropriate, guideline-based follow-up," said Dr. Lungren. "The company has also built something rare in healthcare AI—a platform that improves patient care while strengthening health system operations and financial performance. Eon has moved AI beyond detection and into outcomes at scale, and I look forward to supporting the team through its next phase of growth."

About Eon

Eon is a healthcare technology company helping health systems find patients at risk of cancer earlier and ensure they receive timely follow-up and longitudinal surveillance. Eon's platform identifies incidental findings in radiology reports, tracks patients through completed care, and pairs technology with dedicated navigators who support care coordination and patient outreach. Having analyzed more than 500 million radiology reports, Eon serves more than 75 health systems across over 1,200 facilities. For more information, visit www.eonhealth.com.

Sean McNabb

Director, Marketing | Eon

[email protected]

202-997-4064

SOURCE Eon