EP3M Summit 2026 Brings Together Biopharma Leaders to Advance Portfolio Strategy, Decision Intelligence, and Innovation Portfolio Management

Noel Sobelman to Keynote; New Interactive Workshop and Executive-Level Program Explore How Leading Organizations Improve Portfolio Decision-Making Under Uncertainty

BOSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) has announced the agenda for the 2026 EP3M Summit: Executive Project, Program & Portfolio Management Summit, taking place September 29–30, 2026, in Boston and virtually. Now in its twentieth year, EP3M brings together senior leaders from across pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to explore practical approaches to portfolio strategy, governance, analytics, prioritization, and investment decision-making.

As organizations face increasing pressure to maximize portfolio value while navigating scientific uncertainty, resource constraints, and accelerating innovation cycles, this year's program focuses on aligning strategy to execution, applying data and AI to improve portfolio decisions and building resilient portfolios. . Through keynote presentations, executive case studies, panel discussions, and interactive roundtables, attendees will examine how leading organizations are improving portfolio prioritization, governance, decision intelligence, and resource allocation across R&D.

"Portfolio leaders today face a difficult balancing act—making faster decisions while managing uncertainty, limited resources, and growing organizational complexity," said Bridget Kotelly, Senior Conference Director, Cambridge Healthtech Institute. "EP3M focuses on how decisions actually get made inside pharmaceutical organizations. The program brings together leaders willing to share practical frameworks, lessons learned, and real-world approaches for improving portfolio performance and decision quality."

Headlining the event is Noel Sobelman, Partner, Accel Management Group, who will deliver the keynote presentation, Innovation Portfolio Management: Linking Strategy to Execution. Drawing on insights from his new book, Sobelman will examine how organizations strengthen portfolio decision-making, governance, and resource allocation to improve strategic execution. He will also moderate an executive panel featuring leaders from Novartis, Biogen, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals discussing how innovation portfolio management principles are applied in practice.

New for 2026 is the interactive pre-conference workshop, Inside the Portfolio Committee: Making R&D Investment Decisions Under Uncertainty. Led by Joe Stalder, Vice President, Program Management at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Magnus Ytterstad, Product Owner, Portfolio Management at Captario, the workshop will immerse participants in a realistic pharmaceutical portfolio decision scenario, combining strategic discussion, portfolio modeling, and hands-on exercises designed to strengthen decision-making capabilities.

The program features participation from executives and thought leaders representing many of the industry's leading organizations, including AbbVie, BeOne Medicines, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Flagship Pioneering, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Sanofi, and UCB, . Key topics include strategic prioritization and portfolio value optimization, decision intelligence and portfolio analytics, AI in portfolio decision-making, competitive intelligence, governance models, and real-world decision-making under uncertainty.

Registration is now open. Attendees who register by July 17, 2026 can take advantage of current savings before rates increase. Additional information, the full agenda, workshop details, and registration information are available at EP3MSummit.com.

About EP3M Summit

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's EP3M Summit is dedicated to advancing excellence in executive project, program, and portfolio management across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The event brings together senior leaders responsible for portfolio strategy, governance, analytics, project execution, and investment decision-making to share practical approaches for improving prioritization, accelerating decision-making, and maximizing portfolio value across R&D.

SOURCE Cambridge Healthtech Institute