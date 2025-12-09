From Research to Measurable Patient Outcomes, Bio-IT World Conference & Expo Celebrates 25th Annual Event Advancing the Future of Precision Medicine

Premier Global Gathering of Biopharma, Healthcare and IT Leaders Set for May 19-21, 2026 in Boston, With "Super Early Bird" Rates Available Until December 19, 2025

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, the premier global event uniting more than 2,900 biopharma, biomedical research, healthcare, informatics and technology leaders, returns to Boston May 19-21, 2026 to celebrate its 25th annual program with a direct impact on the future of precision medicine.

Presenters and participants from Novo Nordisk, MSD Czech Republic, Mayo Clinic, Polish Academy of Sciences, NVIDIA, Takeda, Vinkaya Mission's Research Foundation, India and more will gather to exchange ideas, showcase solutions and accelerate progress across biomedical research, drug discovery, and clinical care.

The agenda for the 25th annual Bio-IT World Conference & Expo highlights the latest advancements in agentic AI, generative AI, federated learning, foundation models, robotics, multimodal data strategies, quantum computing, knowledge graphs, and other emerging technologies driving measurable improvements in scientific and clinical outcomes.

"The idea for the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo emerged just as the first human-genome sequencing draft was announced. Scientists and IT leaders eager to translate discoveries from millions of genes into medical breakthroughs needed a dedicated gathering place where they could advance their work. Bio-IT World became that event and community, and its original purpose still drives us today," said Cindy Crowninshield, Executive Event Director. "It is the global hub where one conversation can change a career, forge industry-defining collaborations, or spark advances in treating diseases like ALS, Alzheimer's, and cancer. In 2026, we are building on that legacy with our most ambitious program yet."

This year, the conference's outsized impact will come from a strengthened set of programs designed to move organizations from experimentation to validated, scalable, and outcomes-driven innovation, including:

Educational programs that chronicle the roadmap from computational research to measurable patient outcomes, with presentations demonstrating value realization across diagnostics, drug development pipelines and clinical workflows. Sample topics include The Personalization of Hypertension for Diagnosis and Treatment in Preeclampsia, Quantum-AI Graphs for Precision Oncology Workflows, A Scalable Knowledge Graph for Mapping Microbiome-Disease Associations, and Nurses Driving Real Documentation Innovation. More than 200 presentations will be delivered across 11 technology tracks.

Deep-Dive Symposia that will explore advanced technologies including agentic AI, knowledge graphs, and quantum computing, and practical workshops offering applied, step-by-step experience with emerging tools.

The concurrent Bio-IT World Venture, Innovation & Partnering Conference, an exclusive gathering of senior investors, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and start-up leaders, shaped in collaboration with strategic advisors from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Breyer Capital, and Science Capital.

Rich networking opportunities, from speed networking and breakfast roundtables to exhibitor-floor engagements and evening receptions, will give attendees multiple opportunities to connect, collaborate, and exchange insights.

The 7 th annual Bio-IT World FAIR Data Hackathon where participants work together to solve real-world problems.

annual Bio-IT World FAIR Data Hackathon where participants work together to solve real-world problems. An infusion of new talent and ideas, including an Innovation Showcase featuring early-stage companies in the GenAI track, Poster Sessions and presentations from student researchers, including high school participants, and announcements of the Emerging Innovator (new this year), Innovative Practices and Best of Show Award winners.

Cutting-edge solutions from Bio-IT World's 150+ exhibitors and sponsors, developed in direct response to scientific leaders' needs in the lab, clinic, and enterprise.

The full conference agenda will be released early in the new year.

Participants can take advantage of "super early bird" registration rates until December 19, 2025. For more information on rates for in-person and virtual attendance, visit www.bio-itworldexpo.com. To become a sponsor or exhibitor, contact Aimee Croke, Business Development Manager, (+1) 781-292-0777, [email protected].

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo is the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a global community of experts in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, healthcare, informatics, and IT, all dedicated to advancing biomedical research, drug discovery and development, and healthcare innovations.

SOURCE Cambridge Healthtech Institute