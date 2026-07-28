EPAM and OpenAI Partner to Help Enterprises Unlock Higher Value Through Applied AI

For most organizations, the challenge is no longer identifying where AI can create value but deploying and scaling it securely to deliver business results. Through its OpenAI practice, EPAM will help Global 2000 enterprises connect OpenAI models to their applications, data and workflows in core operations while meeting security, governance and regulatory requirements. Together, EPAM and OpenAI will develop specialized forward-deployed engineer training globally, certifying more than 5,000 consultants with 10,000+ credentials in the first year.

To learn how EPAM helps organizations operationalize OpenAI's frontier models into secure, production-ready enterprise solutions, explore the EPAM and OpenAI Partnership.

"The next era of enterprise AI isn't about deploying models, it's about applying strategic intelligence, and the right talent, to solve real business problems safely and at scale," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at EPAM. "Our foundation of secure enterprise deployment, AI-native SDLCs, embedded cybersecurity and forward-deployed engineering expertise is what enables us to turn frontier models into production-ready outcomes. With OpenAI, we're combining the world's leading models with best-in-class engineering to help executive leaders accelerate innovation, strengthen operational resilience and deliver differentiated customer experiences that drive real business growth."

Helping Enterprise Clients Accelerate AI Deployment

Through the OpenAI Partner Network, EPAM's Advanced partnership level helps organizations:

Deliver AI-powered customer experiences that are personalized, secure and scalable.

that are personalized, secure and scalable. Embed intelligence across customer service, marketing, sales and business operations.

across customer service, marketing, sales and business operations. Connect OpenAI models to enterprise applications, data and workflows securely.

to enterprise applications, data and workflows securely. Accelerate deployment through forward-deployed engineering and governance.

through forward-deployed engineering and governance. Build AI foundations that evolve alongside OpenAI's rapidly advancing capabilities.

"We're pleased to welcome EPAM as an OpenAI Advanced Partner. EPAM's deep engineering expertise and enterprise transformation experience can help organizations turn the potential of AI into real-world results," said Colleen Kapase, VP Strategic Global Partners & Ecosystems, OpenAI. "Through the OpenAI Partner Network, EPAM can help more enterprises move from AI pilots to measurable business impact."

Proven Results in Production

EPAM is already helping clients move from AI strategy to production at scale with OpenAI. For example, 1&1, a leading telecommunications provider, partnered with EPAM to transform its customer experience journey through agentic AI. The enterprise-scale platform now handles a considerable share of customer calls per week through 20+ intelligent AI agents, with the first production deployment completed in under three months.

"EPAM supported us in launching key GenAI initiatives to enhance our customer operations," said Christian Neuroth, Head of GenAI Customer Operations, 1&1. "EPAM's AI/Run™.Transform enables orchestration of intelligent agents for omnichannel support via phone or digital assistants, improving customer experience and resolution speed. EPAM combines deep technical expertise with a strong commitment to scalable, future-ready solutions."

Read more about how EPAM and OpenAI are helping enterprises unlock operational resilience and frontier experiences here.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE: EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.