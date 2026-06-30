EPAM Awarded 2026 Databricks Consulting and Systems Integrator AI Partner of the Year for Helping Enterprises Scale AI into Measurable Business Impact

Customer success across consumer goods, retail, healthcare and life sciences highlights EPAM's impact in helping enterprises operationalize Databricks AI for improved visibility and trusted business decisions

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has been recognized as the 2026 Databricks Consulting & Systems Integrator AI Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the recognition underscores EPAM's collaboration with Databricks and its role in helping enterprise organizations advance data, analytics and AI transformation at scale.

Learn more about EPAM's partnership with Databricks

EPAM has been recognized as the 2026 Databricks Consulting & Systems Integrator AI Partner of the Year

The award recognizes EPAM's impact in helping clients across industries operationalize AI on the Databricks platform, accelerating the journey from fragmented data to trusted, production-grade AI applications and agents that help business teams act with confidence. EPAM's delivery approach and AI accelerators were recognized for helping organizations reduce decision cycles from days to minutes, decrease reliance on manual reporting and put governed, conversational intelligence in the hands of the people who drive business outcomes.

"We're delighted to be awarded Databricks' 2026 Consulting & Systems Integrator AI Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects the impact of our partnership in helping global organizations turn AI strategy into enterprise-scale transformation," said Valentin Tsitlik, SVP, Head of Data and Analytics Practice, EPAM. "Together with Databricks, we help our joint clients build the trusted data foundations and production AI capabilities needed to simplify decision making, improve enterprise performance and create measurable business value."

EPAM has demonstrated a strong commitment to helping client organizations build and scale data analytics, AI applications and agents through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Working across healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, media and other industries, EPAM has developed industry-specific AI accelerators that help clients modernize their data platforms and accelerate AI adoption.

"The most successful organizations today are those that can turn raw data into real business impact. EPAM, our 2026 Consulting & Systems Integrator AI Partner of the Year, stands out in helping customers make that leap," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "Their ability to execute complex transformations on the Databricks platform helps our joint customers move faster and put AI to work in meaningful, measurable ways."

EPAM's winning use cases illustrate how conversational AI can unblock workflows typically slowed by fragmented data and manual reporting, helping client teams detect issues earlier, improve alignment and move faster from insight to action. By creating trusted enterprise context from governed data, these solutions help AI applications and agents deliver more accurate insights and actions across critical business workflows. This recognition reflects not just delivery excellence, but EPAM's broader commitment as an AI-first company, combining deep engineering heritage with a relentless focus on turning AI strategy into measurable enterprise outcomes.

This focus on trusted data foundations and governed AI aligns with broader industry guidance on what enterprises need to scale AI responsibly. As Forrester notes in a recently published report, "When data governance and AI governance operate in alignment, they become a powerful engine that delivers the outcome the business craves: trust, enablement, superior intelligence, assurance, and control. Trusted data strengthens AI outcomes, while governed AI use cases create clearer expectations for data quality, access, and controls."1

The strength of the EPAM partnership with Databricks is also reflected in enterprise-scale data modernization work that helps clients build the foundation for future AI initiatives. In an engagement with a leading marketing data and analytics company, EPAM helped deliver the client's first modern enterprise data platform on Databricks and Microsoft Azure, simplifying a fragmented data estate and creating a common data model to support governance, reduce duplicate engineering work and enable high-volume analytics across the enterprise.

To learn more about EPAM's partnership with Databricks, visit: www.epam.com/services/partners/databricks.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

1 Forrester, "Operationalize Data and AI Governance To Enable Business Outcomes", Jayesh Chaurasia, Enza Iannopollo with Sudha Maheshwari, Samishti Bhatia, Jen Barton, June 2, 2026

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.