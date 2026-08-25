The partnership combines Wiz's production-grade cloud and AI security platform with EPAM's AI-native engineering and modernization capabilities to help organizations move from risk visibility to remediation across complex multi-cloud environments.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced a collaboration with Wiz, a cloud and AI security leader that is now part of Google Cloud. EPAM joined the Wiz Partner Alliance to help organizations turn cloud risk intelligence into continuous, AI-powered and engineering-led remediation across complex multi-cloud environments.

Learn more about EPAM's AI-Native Cyber Resilience Program

EPAM Partners with Wiz to Help Enterprises Reduce Cloud Risk and Strengthen Cyber Resilience.

The partnership brings together Wiz's AI Application Protection Platform (AI-APP) with EPAM's AI-native engineering and cloud modernization capabilities. Together, Wiz's context-based risk intelligence and EPAM's engineering expertise will help organizations identify, prioritize and address critical risks across applications, infrastructure and operating environments, moving beyond risk detection to address root causes at enterprise scale.

"Cloud security does not end with identifying risk, as organizations need the engineering capability to act on that intelligence across complex applications and infrastructure," said Alexandros Katsioulis, Head of Alphabet Business and Google Global Business Group, EPAM. "By combining Wiz's contextual risk intelligence with EPAM's engineering and modernization expertise, we help clients address root causes, strengthen operational resilience and move forward with cloud and AI transformation more confidently."

Powered by the Wiz Security Graph, Wiz AI-APP provides a contextualized view of cloud assets, configurations, relationships and attack paths across code, cloud, runtime, AI applications, SaaS and custom-hosted environments. EPAM applies that intelligence within broader cloud modernization and security programs to help organizations operationalize a full cloud security loop across Google Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure and other cloud environments.

The collaboration formalizes work already underway in the market, with EPAM delivering Wiz implementation programs for enterprise organizations across a range of industry verticals, including media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, automotive and retail and consumer goods. The expanded relationship as part of the Wiz Partner Alliance will bring that delivery experience across to a broader set of cloud transformation and security initiatives.

"With cloud and AI driving the next wave of enterprise innovation, Wiz is dedicated to helping organizations build fast without compromising security," said Nick Ross, VP of EMEA & LATAM Channels & Alliances at Wiz. "EPAM brings valuable expertise to the Wiz Partner Alliance, and together, we'll help ensure our customers can scale securely in the cloud."

As part of this approach, EPAM will leverage findings from the Wiz platform to inform application modernization, cloud architecture and remediation work. White Hat, an EPAM company, will add an offensive-security layer with defensive, offensive and incident response experts to assess whether identified weaknesses can be exploited, helping clients distinguish potential exposure from actual risks that require immediate engineering action.

"Security should not be measured by the number of vulnerabilities found. It should be measured by the reduction of exploitable risk," said Eugene Dzihanau, Head of Cybersecurity Practice, EPAM. "Wiz provides the system of record for security risk and EPAM provides the operating model that continuously drives that risk down. Together, we help clients move from visibility to remediation and from remediation to sustained cyber resilience."

Additionally, Wiz's AI agents extend the platform's established cloud security capabilities with an automated workflow layer that helps organizations accelerate key stages of the security lifecycle:

Red Agent helps validate potentially exploitable paths across the external attack surface.

Green Agent supports root-cause remediation.

Blue Agent helps investigate runtime threats and assess potential impact.

Alongside implementing Wiz internally, EPAM will integrate these capabilities into broader engineering and modernization programs, helping organizations move more efficiently from risk evidence to corrective action.

"Identifying a vulnerability is not the same as proving that it can be exploited or containing an attack once someone has already exploited the vulnerability," said Aviv Srour, Head of Cyber Innovation, EPAM. "Wiz Red Agent brings an attacker's view of the external attack surface, while EPAM and White Hat bring the red team and incident response depth to validate it against real adversary tactics, techniques and procedures and strengthen cyber resilience for clients."

Learn more about EPAM's AI-Native Cyber Resilience Program and how to develop a cyber strategy for your organization today.

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.