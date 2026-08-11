ePayPolicy Makes Inc. 5000 List for 5th Year in a Row

The company ranked no. 2267 on the annual list, while also surpassing 12,000 active customers on their insurance payments platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced that ePayPolicy is No. 2267 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most well-known ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

ePayPolicy Logo

This was ePayPolicy's 5th time to apply, and 5th time in a row to earn a spot on the list. The company also recently surpassed 12,000 insurance customers on their payments network.

"We've looked forward to the Inc. 5000 awards these last 5 years because they bring attention to the team's hard work, and are like mile markers for our growth," said ePayPolicy CEO Mark Engels. "And while we're proud of what we've accomplished so far, we're even more excited about what we still have in front of us."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

ePayPolicy's platform is built solely for the insurance industry, serving carriers, MGAs, premium finance companies and agencies. What began with a mission to make online ACH and credit card payments more accessible for the industry over 10 years ago has expanded to a collection of AR/AP tools designed to make sending and receiving payments a seamless experience, across the connected insurance payments network. Recent feature announcements, such as Finance Connect and Network Payables, enhance the connectivity, speed and security of payments across the insurance payments network.

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and premium finance companies, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. Over 12,000 insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day.

Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Inc. 5000 Award Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact:

Justin Jaksha

8443729300

[email protected]

SOURCE ePayPolicy