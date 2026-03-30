NIC Premium Finance Partners with ePayPolicy to Simplify Financing at Online Checkout

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NIC Premium Finance has partnered with ePayPolicy to simplify premium financing for agencies and brokers.

With ePayPolicy's Finance Connect, insurance brokers and agencies who work with NIC can now present simple financing options to insureds when they're paying online.

"We strive to make our process as efficient as possible," said Kris Gustafson, President at NIC. "Letting insureds decide to finance at the time of payment is a significant time saver, and we're excited to offer this to our agency partners."

With Finance Connect, NIC's customers can elect to finance, make down payments, and e-sign PFAs in a single online session, utilizing secure connections between NIC's quoting systems and popular industry management systems. Accessing financing no longer relies on the customer requesting it, or the agent offering it – eligible policies are presented in real-time.

"Agents only have so much time, and it's not possible to generate a competitive finance option for everyone," said Josh Peterson, Chief Product Officer at ePayPolicy. "Now they can send that option every time, with zero effort and no double entry."

Finance Connect ensures financing is presented consistently for all eligible customers. The integration between NIC's quoting systems and the broker or agency's accounting and CRM systems ensures all payments eligible for financing are presented clearly to the payor.

Finance Connect is designed to support existing PFC and agent relationships, and NIC Premium Finance joins a list of the most popular and respected premium finance companies in the insurance industry who have partnered with ePayPolicy on the release.

Finance Connect – Key Features

Connects agencies with their existing PFC partners

Supports integration with the largest PFCs in the insurance industry

Premium financing options presented at checkout alongside pay-in-full options

Simplified financing enrollment and upfront terms for insureds

Easily generates consolidated premium finance agreements (PFAs)

Send professional digital quotes with financing with Quotes & Invoices

About NIC Premium Finance

NIC Premium Finance, LLC has been providing commercial insurance premium financing services since 1965. Premium finance is a great way for businesses to manage cash flow without tying up traditional lending options, such as lines of credit, for insurance needs. We work with agencies and MGAs to bridge the payment gap for commercial insurance policies. Learn more: www.nicpf.com

About ePayPolicy

ePayPolicy offers easier payment tools, built just for insurance. ePayPolicy's products bring insurance payments up to speed for agencies, carriers, MGAs and PFCs, with secure online payment pages, automated check processing, payables reconciliation and more. Over 11,000 insurance companies trust ePayPolicy and their expert, live support team to handle their payments every day. Learn more: ePayPolicy.com

Contact:

Justin Jaksha

8443729300

[email protected]

SOURCE ePayPolicy