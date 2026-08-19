Epic Books for Kids and Reading Is Fundamental Opened New Reading Corner at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood to Expand Access to Books and Literacy Resources

"Reading should be accessible, engaging and joyful for every child," said Julia Horowitz, Chief Content Officer at Epic. "By partnering with Reading Is Fundamental and the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood, we're creating a space where children can discover books that reflect their interests, build confidence and develop lifelong reading habits."

"This reading corner represents what is possible when organizations come together around a shared commitment to children's literacy," said Alicia Levi, President & CEO of Reading Is Fundamental. "By combining access to books, engaging literacy experiences, and innovative digital resources, we're helping more children discover the joy and power of reading."

"It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Reading is Fundamental and Epic to establish a space in our club that's focused on reading," said Mel Culpepper, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Hollywood. "It's an opportunity for the kids to read, discover, and explore what is possible. It's a special day for us, and I want to thank Reading is Fundamental and Epic for making it possible."

As part of the initiative, RIF and Epic donated 1,000 children's books to help expand access to high-quality reading materials for local families. Throughout the event, children and families enjoyed interactive literacy stations, creative activities, book giveaways and opportunities to explore both the physical collection and Epic's digital reading platform.

Author Seina Wedlick joined the celebration for a live reading of her book Naming Ceremony, while families also enjoyed complimentary lunch from an In-N-Out Burger food truck. Volunteers from Epic and RIF helped families discover new books while encouraging daily reading habits that extend beyond the classroom.

The reading corner reflects Epic and RIF's shared commitment to increasing equitable access to literacy resources and supporting communities through innovative reading experiences. The organizations hope this collaboration will serve as a model for future community-based literacy initiatives.

About Epic Books for Kids

Epic is the world's leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under, offering access to more than 40,000 high-quality books, audiobooks, videos and educational resources. Trusted by millions of families and educators worldwide, Epic helps children discover books they love while building reading confidence and lifelong literacy skills. Learn more at www.getepic.com.

About Reading Is Fundamental

Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) is committed to creating a nation of lifelong readers by inspiring the joy of reading among all children, putting them on the path to becoming skilled readers. We provide free, high-quality content to engage children, educators, families, and literacy advocates in the solution to the U.S. literacy crisis—so that every child has the fundamentals for success. As the nation's leading children's literacy nonprofit, RIF has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 237 million children since 1966, impacting generations of children. Explore our results and learn more about partnering with us at www.RIF.org.

SOURCE Epic!