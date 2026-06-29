Epiphan Video Appoints George Birchall as Chief Executive Officer Founder; Mike Sandler Assumes President Role

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphan Video today announced the appointment of George Birchall as Chief Executive Officer. Birchall, formerly Chief Commercial Officer, succeeds founder Mike Sandler, who will transition into the role of President.

George Birchall, CEO of Epiphan Video

The leadership transition marks an important milestone in Epiphan's 23-year journey. Since its founding, the company has evolved from a video capture and streaming innovator into a global provider of cloud-managed video production, recording, and streaming solutions serving higher education, enterprise, live events, healthcare, government, and broadcast markets. With a growing portfolio and expanding customer base, Epiphan is well positioned for its next phase of growth. As AI and cloud technologies reshape the AV industry, Epiphan is helping lead that shift by delivering solutions that simplify workflows, increase efficiency, and enable organizations to scale video across their operations.

"George is the right leader to guide Epiphan into the future," said Mike Sandler, Founder and President of Epiphan Video. "Over the past 11 years, he has shaped our business, strengthened our relationships with customers and partners, and built our brand to help make Epiphan what it is today. Beyond that, he is widely respected in the industry, a strong communicator, and someone who understands our opportunities ahead. I am excited to work alongside him as we continue building on the success of the company."

Birchall has played a central role in expanding Epiphan's global commercial operations, deepening partner engagement, and driving the adoption of Epiphan solutions across multiple markets. As Chief Executive Officer, he will lead the company's day-to-day operations, strategic growth initiatives, and ongoing investments in innovation. "Epiphan has always focused on helping customers solve real-world challenges through reliable, purpose-built technology," said Birchall. "We have an exceptional team and a strong foundation, built on the trust of customers in some genuinely demanding fields. I'm honored to take on this role, and the opportunity ahead is real: to keep innovating for our customers, and to earn the trust of those who aren't with us yet."

This transition reflects Epiphan's commitment to long-term growth, innovation, and organizational evolution while remaining true to the values that have defined the company since its founding. Epiphan will continue to focus on expanding market presence, advancing its product portfolio, and delivering exceptional experiences for its end users across the world. Sandler will continue to provide strategic leadership while helping guide the company's long-term vision and growth initiatives.

About Epiphan Video

Epiphan Video is a global leader in professional AV capture, streaming, and recording solutions that power high-quality video experiences in education, enterprise, and live event production. From classrooms to boardrooms, Epiphan's devices enable effortless video capture and streaming trusted by institutions and organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.epiphan.com.

Media Contact:

Ron Epstein

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SOURCE Epiphan Video