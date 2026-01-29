Epiphan EC20 Cameras Add Cloud Management, Redefining Camera Deployment at Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphan Video, a global leader in capture and streaming solutions, today announced that the EC20 PTZ Camera is the latest cloud-managed addition to its expanding Edge ecosystem, and the only camera on the market to offer native, out-of-the-box fleet management. Purpose-built for higher education and enterprise environments, EC20 is designed to eliminate the complexity of deploying and operating cameras at scale. When paired with Epiphan Edge, EC20 transforms cameras from standalone devices into a centrally managed, always-visible fleet, reducing downtime, accelerating installs, and simplifying ongoing operations.

Epiphan EC20 PTZ Camera

Cloud-managed EC20 cameras deliver instant, centralized visibility across entire deployments through a single Epiphan Edge dashboard. Teams can quickly identify which cameras are online or offline, view video thumbnails and audio meters, and access essential device details including IP address, serial number, MAC address, and firmware version. "Epiphan's EC20 Camera was designed from day one to be part of a cloud-managed fleet," said Yusupha Touray, VP of Product at Epiphan. "Instead of guessing or logging into cameras one by one, customers get continuous, lightweight visibility that enables proactive problem-solving at real-world scale."

Beyond visibility, EC20 and Edge significantly reduce support effort through secure remote access to camera controls. From anywhere, teams can access the camera's web UI to adjust image settings, refine framing with presets, reboot or power-cycle devices, and perform firmware updates, including batch updates across the entire fleet. This remote capability helps resolve issues faster while minimizing disruption to live spaces.

Deployment speed is another key advantage of the EC20. The camera is engineered to move from unboxing to capture-ready in minutes through Epiphan Edge. Installers avoid time-consuming in-room configuration, while IT teams maintain consistent settings across every camera. The result is faster rollouts, fewer repeat site visits, and the ability to scale deployments without increasing headcount, whether across dozens of enterprise meeting spaces or hundreds of classrooms.

By combining Epiphan hardware, camera firmware, and cloud infrastructure, EC20 completes the industry's first end-to-end managed PTZ camera ecosystem, designed to integrate seamlessly with Epiphan Pearl capture appliances and cloud services. "Managing cameras at scale has traditionally been painful. Manual setup, no central visibility, drifting image settings, and time-consuming updates," said Touray. "EC20 changes that model entirely. It's not just a camera. It's a new way to deploy and operate video infrastructure, built for the scale our ProAV customers actually need."

Learn more

The EC20 PTZ Camera is available to purchase, with Edge cloud management available in Spring 2026.

Media Contact

Ron Epstein, [email protected], +1 (650)644-4684

SOURCE Epiphan Video