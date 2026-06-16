ePlus Named Digital Realty Americas Partner of the Year in Recognition of AI Expertise

AI Experience Center Helping Customers Successfully Navigate AI Infrastructure Complexity

HERNDON, Va, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been named Digital Realty's Americas Partner of the Year for 2025. The award was presented to ePlus in recognition of its success and positive impact helping enterprises achieve their digital transformation and AI ambitions.

ePlus has developed and launched a number of AI-focused solutions and services to help customers navigate the AI technology landscape, including most recently the ePlus AI Experience Center inside Digital Realty's Innovation Lab (DRIL) in Ashburn, Virginia.

The ePlus AI Experience Center is a modern technology sandbox, providing hands-on demonstrations of the complete advanced AI infrastructure stack and the platform requirements needed to run enterprise AI. Working with ePlus, organizations who visit the ePlus AI Experience Center are able to explore real-world AI solutions built for AI workloads and interact with automated deployment, management, and monitoring demos.

"Our partnership with Digital Realty is trailblazing a path of accessibility and possibility for organizations who want to dive into AI but are unsure how to design, implement or scale their infrastructure to support it," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus software, strategy, alliances and marketing at ePlus. "We're delighted to be recognized with this award, which reflects the tremendous work our teams have invested in finding new ways to help customers understand what they need and achieve what they envision."

"We are continuously impressed with ePlus' ability to work as a trusted partner to its customers, understanding their environments and challenges and helping identify the best path forward," said Jules Johnston, senior vice president, global channels and alliances for Digital Realty. "The work ePlus is doing is helping customers successfully land their projects and go live within timelines that are only becoming more demanding. Congratulations to the team on this well-deserved award."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.