Company Selected for Ability to Help Accelerate Planning and Deployment of AI Initiatives

HERNDON, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted ePlus on its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.

ePlus was selected for inclusion in the MES Midmarket 100 list for its widespread and impactful efforts to help organizations navigate AI and the surrounding technology landscape, such as cloud and data center considerations, security requirements, networking resilience and consultative services. It was also selected for the variety of ePlus services across these technology areas that help organizations overcome many of the common challenges to modern progress, including lack of internal knowledge, skill, or internal bandwidth, cost concerns, or the inability to build technology roadmaps that enable advancement resulting in positive outcomes.

With regard to AI specifically, ePlus' offerings are developed to facilitate access to specialized AI skills and industry knowledge that organizations are unlikely to carry in house. The ePlus portfolio of AI offerings, including the AI Envisioning Workshop, AI Readiness Assessment and the AI POC Accelerator, can help accelerate customers' ability to identify which AI use cases can drive tangible business results, such as increasing revenue, reducing cost, improving customer experience or reducing risk. Leveraging these and other offerings, customer organizations can enhance the speed at which they start delivering returns to their businesses, overcoming staffing constraints and increasing likelihood of AI success once implemented.

"The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand—and actively champion—the distinct needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. "These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We're excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem."

"Many midsize and even large organizations lack in-house technology expertise around the many technology areas that are intricately connected and entirely influential to the success or failure of AI initiatives," said Darren Raiguel, chief operating officer, ePlus. "Our consultative approach, along with our expansive selection of services across many technology areas, allows us to provide organizations of any size with qualified guidance and specialized expertise that helps bridge gaps in AI, security, data management, infrastructure and more."

For more than three decades ePlus has served both mid-size and large enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 organizations, providing a variety of solutions and services that help strategize, implement, and harness technology to achieve business goals.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

The 2026 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins July 13 at mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.