ePlus Receives Dell Technologies North America Strategic Impact Partner of the Year Award

HERNDON, Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been recognized as the North America Strategic Impact Partner of the Year by Dell Technologies. ePlus, a Dell Titanium Partner, was selected for its strong execution, influence, and ability to drive meaningful results for its customers leveraging Dell Technologies.

This strategic collaboration combines ePlus' expertise in AI-powered solutions with Dell Technologies' cutting-edge AI Client, Server, Storage, and Cloud technologies, delivering robust, scalable, and flexible end-to-end computing and storage solutions with protection against evolving cyber threats.

"Being named Dell's North America Strategic Impact Partner of the Year is exciting and validating, as it speaks to our growth, momentum and continued efforts to collaborate with Dell Technologies to deliver exceptional business outcomes for our customers," said Ken Farber, president, ePlus software, strategy, alliances and marketing. "Leveraging the comprehensive Dell Technologies portfolio, we are looking forward to building on our success by routinely providing solutions that empower organizations to move forward and to thrive in a rapidly evolving IT landscape."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,130 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.