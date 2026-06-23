EPM Becomes First 100% Third Party Lender to Deliver Full Loan Disclosures in Six Languages

CEO Eddy Perez jr. announces landmark language access initiative at The American Gift, expanding homeownership pathways for millions of U.S. borrowers

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM), the nation's leading 100% third party mortgage lender, today announced it will deliver full loan disclosures and documentation in six languages: English, Spanish, Mandarin, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Korean. The announcement was made by EPM CEO Eddy Perez jr. during the company's flagship event, The American Gift, making EPM the only 100% third party lender in America to offer full disclosures at this scale of language access.

The initiative responds to a clear and growing demand. 75% of internet users speak a language other than English, and 76% of consumers prefer brands that communicate in their home language. Despite these realities, most mortgage disclosures in the United States are delivered in English only creating friction for millions of qualified borrowers and the brokers who serve them.

"My father came to this country from Cuba with nothing but work ethic and a dream," said Eddy Perez jr., CEO of EPM. "The American dream is arriving to this great county, and the American gift is homeownership. EPM was built to honor his dedication and sacrifice. We're the only 100% third party lender innovating at this level."

Built for the Broker. Built for the Borrower.

While Spanish remains the most-requested non-English language among U.S. mortgage borrowers, EPM's initiative reflects a broader commitment to meeting borrowers where they are across six communities that represent the fastest-growing segments of first-time homebuyers in America.

As a true third party lender, EPM works exclusively through independent mortgage brokers, the professionals closest to the communities they serve. The new multilingual disclosures give brokers a meaningful competitive advantage when serving multi-cultural communities that collectively account for a significant share of new household formation and homebuyer demand nationwide.

The initiative also reinforces EPM's position as the only 100% third party lender actively innovating across the full borrower experience from leveraging cutting-edge technology to make the gift of homeownership possible.

About The American Gift

The American Gift is EPM's flagship event, bringing together broker partners, industry leaders, and homeownership advocates around the shared mission of expanding access to the American Dream. Held in Atlanta, the event serves as the launchpad for EPM's most ambitious initiatives.

About EPM

EPM is a 100% third party mortgage lender headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, dedicated to empowering independent mortgage brokers and the communities they serve. Through technology, advocacy, and a relentless focus on access, EPM is redefining what third party lending can deliver for the modern American borrower.

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SOURCE Equity Prime Mortgage