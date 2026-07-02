EPR Fireworks Appoints Neriyah Oren as Vice President of Product

OVIEDO, Fla., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPR Fireworks, a leading provider of innovative records management and operational software solutions for Fire and EMS agencies, today announced the promotion of Neriyah Oren to Vice President of Product, further strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues to invest in product innovation and customer success.

Since joining EPR Fireworks seven months ago as Senior Product Manager, Oren has made an immediate impact on the company's product strategy and execution. Most recently, he led the successful development and launch of the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal's next-generation software platform, replacing a legacy system that had evolved over more than a decade.

The project required building an entirely new statewide platform under an aggressive government timeline while modernizing complex workflows across multiple departments. Working closely with Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal stakeholders, Oren introduced an agile product development approach, leveraged AI-driven prototyping to accelerate design and validation, and led cross-functional teams that delivered the new platform in just six months.

"Neriyah has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and an unwavering commitment to building products that solve real problems for our customers," said Gilad Preger, Co-Founder and CEO of EPR Fireworks. "His ability to partner with customers, translate complex operational challenges into intuitive solutions, and deliver at an incredible pace reflects exactly how we want to innovate at EPR Fireworks. His promotion to Vice President of Product recognizes the tremendous impact he has already made and the leadership he will continue to provide as we expand our platform."

As Vice President of Product, Oren will oversee EPR Fireworks' product strategy, roadmap and user experience across the company's growing portfolio of Fire and EMS solutions. He will continue to work closely with customers to ensure the platform evolves alongside the changing needs of public safety agencies while accelerating innovation in areas including AI-assisted documentation, analytics, operational workflows, inspections, prevention, training, and NERIS-ready reporting.

"I'm honored to step into this role during such an exciting time for EPR Fireworks," said Oren. "Our customers face increasingly complex operational and reporting demands, and they deserve technology that helps them work smarter—not harder. What excites me most is our team's ability to rapidly transform customer feedback into meaningful innovation. We'll continue building products that simplify operations, improve data quality, and give Fire and EMS agencies the tools they need to better serve their communities."

Oren's promotion reflects EPR Fireworks' continued investment in world-class leadership and product innovation as the company expands nationwide. Under his leadership, the product organization will continue to focus on delivering modern, customer-driven technology that empowers first responders with intuitive workflows, connected data, and actionable insights.

About EPR Fireworks

EPR Fireworks delivers a modern, cloud-based Records Management System built specifically for fire departments and EMS agencies. Founded in 2016, the platform replaces fragmented tools with a single, fully integrated platform designed to strengthen compliance, improve data accuracy, and help crews document efficiently and accurately.

Combining powerful reporting, mobile access across devices both online and offline, and AI-supported documentation, EPR Fireworks enables agencies to capture complete, compliant data without slowing down operations. The platform adapts to how departments operate in the field and in the office, providing real-time visibility across incident, EMS, prevention, training and operational data.

Today, EPR Fireworks supports hundreds of agencies nationwide, driven by customer-informed innovation, flexible data structures and exceptional customer service.

For additional information, visit https://eprfireworks.com/.

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SOURCE EPR FireWorks