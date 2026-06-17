EPR Fireworks Names Neil Arsenault Chief Revenue Officer as Demand Accelerates Across Fire and EMS Markets

OVIEDO, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPR Fireworks, a leading provider of innovative records management and operational software solutions for Fire and EMS agencies, today announced the appointment of Neil Arsenault as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), strengthening its executive leadership team as the company continues to expand nationwide.

The appointment comes as EPR Fireworks continues to experience growing demand for its integrated Fire and EMS records management platform, including incident reporting, inspections, training management, analytics, and NERIS-ready reporting solutions. Arsenault will lead the company's revenue growth and market expansion efforts as EPR Fireworks continues to scale and serve agencies nationwide.

Arsenault brings more than 20 years of leadership experience spanning sales, revenue operations, and growth strategy within SaaS and public sector technology organizations. Prior to joining EPR Fireworks, Arsenault held executive leadership roles with high-growth technology companies backed by leading private equity firms, including Frontier Growth, Thoma Bravo, and Vista Equity Partners. He also held leadership positions at Ricoh, Paycor, and ABC Fitness, where he led initiatives focused on revenue growth, operational excellence, and market expansion.

"Fire and EMS agencies are facing unprecedented demands for better data, reporting, and operational visibility," said Gilad Preger, Co-Founder and CEO of EPR Fireworks. "As we continue to grow, we're investing in the leadership, talent, and infrastructure needed to support our customers while maintaining the exceptional service and partnership that define EPR Fireworks. Neil's experience building high-performing organizations and customer-focused teams will be invaluable as we expand our impact across the industry."

Arsenault's appointment reflects EPR Fireworks' commitment to scaling its organization while maintaining a strong focus on customer success, innovation, and long-term partnerships with Fire and EMS agencies nationwide.

"The Fire and EMS industry is at a pivotal moment. Departments are being asked to do more with greater accountability while managing increasingly complex reporting and operational demands. EPR Fireworks is uniquely positioned to help agencies navigate that transformation through technology that connects data, people, and processes in one platform. As the company continues to grow, we have a tremendous opportunity to help more agencies modernize operations, improve reporting accuracy, and gain greater visibility into the information that drives critical decisions," said Arsenault.

As EPR Fireworks continues to invest in innovation and customer success, Arsenault's leadership will play a key role in expanding the company's reach and delivering solutions that help first responders operate more effectively and efficiently.

About EPR Fireworks

EPR Fireworks delivers a modern, cloud-based Records Management System built specifically for fire departments and EMS agencies. Founded in 2016, the platform replaces fragmented tools with a single, fully integrated platform designed to strengthen compliance, improve data accuracy, and help crews document efficiently and accurately.

Combining powerful reporting, mobile access across devices both online and offline, and AI-supported documentation, EPR Fireworks enables agencies to capture complete, compliant data without slowing down operations. The platform adapts to how departments operate in the field and in the office, providing real-time visibility across incident, EMS, prevention, training, and operational data.

Today, EPR Fireworks supports hundreds of agencies nationwide, driven by customer-informed innovation, flexible data structures, and exceptional customer service.

For additional information, visit https://eprfireworks.com/.

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SOURCE EPR FireWorks