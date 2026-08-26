Epson Announces SureColor S7170 Print Cut Edition Signage Solution

New 64-Inch Solvent Offering Brings Exceptional Value to Sign Shops Looking for a Print-and-Cut Workflow Solution with High Image Quality and Reliability at Entry-Level Pricing

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is expanding its lineup of print cut solutions with the introduction of the SureColor® S7170 Print Cut Edition. Designed to give sign shops the tools to expand capabilities and increase productivity, the new solution features the reliable SureColor S7170 64-inch roll-to-roll solvent printer, high-performance Summa® S1 D140 cutter and intuitive software at an exceptional value. Providing a complete out-of-the-box solution, the new cost-effective print-and-cut system allows sign shops to take on a wide range of applications, from indoor and outdoor signage to stickers, banners, canvas prints, vehicle wraps and more.

The Epson SureColor S7170 Print Cut Edition includes the reliable SureColor S7170 64-inch roll-to-roll solvent printer, high-performance Summa S1 D140 cutter and intuitive software to provide a complete out-of-the-box solution enabling sign shops to take on a wide range of applications.

"Small and growing print businesses need a dependable solution that reliably delivers high-quality output at productive speeds, with versatility across multiple substrates to expand application offerings and bring more work in-house," said David Bistrovic, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor S7170 Print Cut Edition meets these needs – delivering both print and finishing capabilities in one solution, enabling shops to streamline production, expand application offerings and scale efficiently without investing in additional equipment."

The SureColor S7170 is a versatile solution that can reliably produce a variety of output, ideal for small sign shops who require flexibility to print on multiple substrates and scale their business without investing in higher production machines. Featuring a 4-color UltraChrome® GS3 solvent ink set and Epson Precision Dot technology, the SureColor S7170 delivers renowned detail and color performance. Built on the trusted platform of the previous generation, the printer's precise media handling system is paired with a wider 1.33-inch PrecisionCore® Micro TFP® printhead enabling faster print speeds.1 Nozzle Verification Technology helps to ensure stable operation, while a temperature sensor placed closer to the nozzle plate improves color consistency. A newly developed Ink Supply System replaces bulky cartridges with high-volume 800 mL ink packs,2 to help reduce plastic waste and prevent frequent ink replacement.

The S1 D140 offers a 54-inch cutting width and is designed with a focus on ergonomics and simplicity in usage. An extremely fast OPOS sensor system increases the speed by which registration marks are read. An efficient drag knife offers a pressure of 600 grams, enabling it to cut laminated designs and diverse media with ease. The sophisticated OPOS Xtra feature allows the S1 D140 cutter to process most intricate small sticker jobs with the highest accuracy. Combined with the time-saving barcode workflow automation for print and cut jobs, user intervention is drastically reduced, allowing for uninterrupted productivity.

"The combination of Epson SureColor printing technology and the Summa S1 D140 delivers a complete, end-to-end print-and-cut solution for graphics professionals," said Bryan Timmerman, managing director of North America, Summa America. "Customers will benefit from the exceptional print quality, color accuracy and reliability of Epson printing, paired with Summa's renowned cutting precision, workflow automation and productivity-enhancing features."

Additional features include:

Reliability – The precise media feed and take-up system inherited from the road-tested SureColor S40600 produces cut-ready prints with exceptional accuracy

– The precise media feed and take-up system inherited from the road-tested SureColor S40600 produces cut-ready prints with exceptional accuracy Broad media versatility – Print on vinyl, banner, canvas, paper and more to expand product offerings and meet diverse customer needs

– Print on vinyl, banner, canvas, paper and more to expand product offerings and meet diverse customer needs Affordable cost of ownership – Low initial cost; provides easy maintenance, and higher production speeds compared to the SureColor S40600

– Low initial cost; provides easy maintenance, and higher production speeds compared to the SureColor S40600 Advanced software – Includes Epson Edge® Print PRO and ONYX® Go Plus (prepaid 1-year subscription) for print-and-cut workflow; Epson Cloud Solution PORT®3 for printer monitoring

Availability

The SureColor S7170 Print Cut Edition will be available through authorized Epson Authorized Professional Imaging resellers in Aug. 2026 for $19,995 (MSRP). For more information about Epson's signage solutions, visit www.epson.com/sseries.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 Compared to the previous generation. Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary. 2 Part of the ink from the first cartridges/packs is used for initializing the printer. Ink usage will vary considerably based on images printed, print settings, paper type, frequency of use, temperature and humidity. Variance may be more pronounced when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For print quality, a variable amount of ink remains after the "replace ink" indicator comes on. 3 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, Epson Edge, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.