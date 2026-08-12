Epson Wins Two Awards from Spaces4Learning for its Inkjet Printers for Education

Epson Business Inkjet Color MFPs Recognized for Impact in K-12 and Higher Education Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America has added to its portfolio of education awards with two new accolades from Spaces4Learning. The WorkForce® Pro EM-C800 was recognized as a Platinum winner in the "Higher Ed Technology – Printing/Imaging" category and the WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z earned Platinum in the "K-12 Technology – Printing/Imaging" category of the 2026 Spaces4Learning New Product Awards.

Spaces4Learning is a leading industry resource for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment.

Epson EM-C800 and AM-C550z earn Platinum recognition in the 2026 Spaces4Learning New Product Awards Post this

Epson business inkjet printers are powered by PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology, a Reliable, Productive and Sustainable solution that delivers outstanding quality with low waste. They are engineered for reliability, designed for productivity and set up to support school sustainability goals.

"From administrative offices to classrooms, schools need solutions that make printing efficient and sustainable while reducing the burden on administration, educators and IT teams," said Koji Nawata, group product manager, Business Printing, Epson America. "Epson is committed to help institutions future-proof their print environments so they can dedicate their time and resources to student success, not troubleshooting or intervening with printers."

The WorkForce Pro EM-C800 Workgroup Color MFP is equipped with a Replaceable Ink Pack System with Optional Extra High-capacity packs that can deliver enough ink to print up to 50,000 ISO pages black/20,000 ISO color before changing the packs.1 The EM-C800 offers powerful productivity with zero warm-up time, efficient ink usage, low power consumption, and minimal interventions for busy education environments. It's a compact network MFP with fast speeds and low printing costs.

The WorkForce Enterprise AM-C550z Color MFP is engineered for exceptional reliability, outstanding image quality, high-performance printing and scanning, and a fast first page out. It is a productive A4 color MFP built for reliability with a space-saving inner finisher, and has the lowest power consumption in its class,2 with up to 60 percent lower than comparable color laser printers.2

Epson understands the education environment and delivers powerful yet simple printers that offer great color in a space-efficient, low-maintenance package. To learn more about Epson's business inkjet printers and MFPs for education, visit www.epson.com/business-inkjet-printers-education.

To view the full list of Spaces4Learning 2026 Product Award winners, visit https://spaces4learning.com/pages/new-product-award.aspx.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/Office-Printers. To learn more about PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

2 Compared to similarly featured A4 color laser printers and copiers with speeds of 51 - 60 ppm per industry available data as of February 2025. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.