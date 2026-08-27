Epson Celebrates 25th Anniversary of "America in Detail" Photography Exhibition that Defined a Nation at the Turn of the Millennium

Award-Winning Photographer Stephen Wilkes and Epson Commemorate Breakthrough Fine Art Printing Technology

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Epson is reflecting on the milestone 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking "America in Detail" exhibition by acclaimed photographer Stephen Wilkes, which helped redefine what was possible in professional photographic printing. Created to capture the beauty and complexity of America at a unique moment in history, the exhibition gave audiences a new way to experience the country, and demonstrated how advances in digital imaging could expand the possibilities of fine art photography.

Epson celebrates 25th anniversary of Stephen Wilkes' "America in Detail" photography exhibition Post this Epson is reflecting on the milestone 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking “America in Detail” exhibition by acclaimed photographer Stephen Wilkes, which helped redefine what was possible in professional photographic printing.

The landmark "America in Detail" exhibitions were made possible by Epson's groundbreaking imaging technology, which 25 years ago helped lead the transition from the darkroom to digital workflows, stunning the industry with its breakthrough archival pigmented inks and MicroPiezo® printhead technology. As Wilkes recalled, "Photographers came with their magnifying glasses, expecting to find flaws in the prints. Instead, everyone was left speechless because they had never seen inkjet prints with this level of quality before."

Today, Epson is celebrating the continuing advancements of photographic fine art printing and the 25th anniversary of the exhibitions with a look back at some of Wilkes' favorite images from the show, along with his more recent work for Epson's "The Print is Why" campaign and his forthcoming book of iconic images of America over the years.

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, an "America in Detail" exhibition will be on display from Oct. 17-31 at the Holden Luntz Gallery in Palm Beach, Florida. The remarkable photographs captured 25 years ago will be printed with the latest generation of Epson SureColor® professional imaging printers.

A Portrait of America – Ushering in a New Era of Printing

For "America in Detail," Wilkes set out on a 52-day expedition across the United States with the mission to capture the heart of America at the dawn of a new century. Becoming one of the most significant photographic ventures of its era, Wilkes' project resulted in the iconic photographs "Tuskegee Airman," "Field of Dreams," and "Glacier," all of which were printed on the breakthrough Epson inkjet printers.

"When I was commissioned to photograph America in 2000, I wanted to go beyond the obvious and find the heart of this country in its details. Every image was a conversation," recalled Wilkes. "As I was photographing Tuskegee Airman Allie Peak on Memorial Day, I remember seeing the pride he felt as he looked up at the American flag that was reflecting in his eye. Those are moments that transcend the photograph in a way you can feel."

25 Years Later – Why the Print Matters More Than Ever

Professional photographers often cite the "America in Detail" exhibitions as a turning point in photographic history from the traditional darkroom to the ubiquitous digital workflows used today. Epson's "The Print is Why" campaign celebrates both professional photographers and the enduring importance of the photographic print.

"At the time of 'America in Detail,' most photographers had no idea what an inkjet printer was. Digital printing was in the early stages of development, and it was exciting to see the reactions to those large-scale inkjet prints with unheard-of levels of detail and permanence," said Wilkes. "While there are new display technologies today, the print remains the single most important element of what I create."

Over the past 25 years, Epson has continued to advance its inkjet printing technology, reinforcing its long-standing support for photographers and labs. "One thing that has always impressed me about working with Epson is that they are always pushing the envelope. Nobody is stepping back and saying, 'this is good enough.' I'm not a 'good enough' guy – I'm always interested in pushing the technology forward, and I enjoy collaborating with companies that run parallel with me, not behind me," shared Wilkes.

Today, Epson offers a full line of SureColor P-Series printers for creative professionals looking to produce extraordinary high-quality prints. With expanded color gamut, rich black density on photographic and fine art medias and unparalleled print permanence, Epson enables artists to produce prints as they intended.

"It has been an honor to work alongside and be a trusted resource for the world's finest photographers for more than two decades," said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "For over 25 years, our goal has been to push the technology forward so that it becomes virtually invisible, empowering photographers to push creative boundaries and create prints that captivate and inspire."

A video celebrating the 25th anniversary of "America in Detail" is available online at: https://youtu.be/REnuAemNjU4.

About Stephen Wilkes

Stephen Wilkes is a photographer and National Geographic Explorer known for his groundbreaking imagery that blends documentary storytelling with fine art. Since opening his studio in New York City in 1983, Wilkes has built a career that spans editorial, commercial and fine art photography, earning a reputation as one of America's most iconic and innovative visual artists. For more information, visit https://stephenwilkes.com/.

About the Print is Why

Recognizing the pivotal role the photographic print plays in how artists define themselves – and how many rediscover the joy of photography through printing, Epson continues to collaborate with renowned photographers. Through "The Print is Why" campaign, Epson features industry leading photographers, including Stephen Wilkes, who share their amazing stories and the continuing importance and enduring nature of the photographic print. Learn more at www.epson.com/theprintiswhy.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

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