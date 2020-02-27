Epson Launches "Preserve What's Priceless" Ad Campaign Featuring Adorable Mother and Son Duo, Lucille and Shaquille O'Neal

"Our family enjoys so many great experiences together. My mom has always offered endless love and has made sure to regularly collect our childhood photos," said Shaquille O'Neal. "But even the most organized mother needs a little help saving the most important memories. The Epson FastFoto makes it easy to capture and share these memories."

Conserving a family's legacy is at the core of the new campaign featuring Lucille and Shaquille, which tugs at heartstrings and highlights the bond between a mother and her son as they relive childhood memories through their old photos. The new "Preserve What's Priceless" campaign will be featured across a variety of digital and social media platforms. Plans are also in the works for interesting and creative collaborations with Lucille O'Neal beyond the advertising campaign, including making her Honorary "Chief Memory Officer" and ambassador for Epson's line of FastFoto scanning solutions.

"Family has always come first for me and I will forever cherish the memories we have together," said Lucille O'Neal. "When Shaquille first mentioned the Epson FastFoto, I knew right away that this was a product that I could stand behind. Partnering with Epson allows me to show others how easy it is to preserve their memories."

Epson's line of FastFoto scanning solutions allow people to easily and quickly digitize old photos and important documents left aside, forgotten and relegated to shoeboxes and albums tucked deep away in closets and attics. Addressing this problem has never been more important than today as fire, flood and hurricane seasons continue to wreak havoc on communities across the country, often resulting in the loss of priceless memories forever.

"The bond between Shaquille and Lucille echoes the closeness shared by so many families and friends, making them both ideal ambassadors for Epson's 'Preserve What's Priceless' campaign," said Dan Murphy, head of international marketing communications, Epson America, Inc. "Special moments occur every day and grow over time to create a family's legacy. Moreover, reliving the special moments through an old photo is something we can all relate to, and we hope the campaign encourages everyone to preserve their own memories. As Lucille shares in our new campaign, easily and quickly converting your most-prized photographs to digital with FastFoto truly 'Preserves What's Priceless'."

To learn more about Epson, visit www.epson.com. To learn more about Epson FastFoto Scanning solutions, visit https://epson.com/fastfoto-photo-document-scanner.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's unique "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA," and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The debut of his Los Angeles restaurant Shaquille's along with his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is open in Glendale, CA and additional locations will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

EPSON and FastFoto are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

