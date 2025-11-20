Epson Projection Helps Bring Imagination to Life in New Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ Berlin Show

Epson Projectors Make Impossible Illusions Possible in Groundbreaking Cirque du Soleil Europe Residency

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Projector Partner of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Epson announced its high-performance laser projectors officially debuted in Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ™ ("ALIZÉ"), opening today at Berlin's Theater am Potsdamer Platz. Helping bring the magic of Cirque du Soleil's first-ever European residency to life, Epson worked with Cirque du Soleil's technical experts to implement the ideal projection system. Fusing physical artistry with illusion in a new performance style called "Acromagic," ALIZÉ is a groundbreaking production that proves how extraordinary talent and cutting-edge projection technology can turn the impossible into reality.

"As its first show incorporating "Acromagic" and its first European residency, Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ crystallizes a milestone moment for Cirque du Soleil, both from a creativity and a business growth perspective," said Matthew Nickel, Chief Show Creation and Production Officer, Cirque du Soleil. "This bold new production allows us to push creative boundaries yet again and we're thrilled to count on Epson's technology as we open the door to an entirely original world."

A New Era of Artistic Innovation for Cirque du Soleil

"Acromagic" represents the culmination of more than 20 years of artistic innovation by pioneers of the Magie Nouvelle (new magic) movement, Valentine Losseau and Raphaël Navarro, Directors, Authors, Magic Designers and Invisibility System Designers for Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ. Magie Nouvelle is reinventing magic, transforming it into a language of artistic exploration and a means of creative expression. ALIZÉ takes Magie Nouvelle and integrates it for the first time with Cirque du Soleil's signature acrobatics to deliver "Acromagic."

At the heart of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ lies the dedicated work of over 100 technicians and creation team members who collaborated to transform Berlin's Theater am Potsdamer Platz to meet the unique demands of this complex resident production. ALIZÉ extends beyond the stage into the auditorium, drawing spectators into a completely immersive experience. Epson's cutting-edge projection technology played a key role in turning this into reality.

"Above and beyond delivering images, the projections in this brand-new production interact with the performance," said Emilie Emiroglou, Director of Creation, Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ. "During early planning, many of us were wondering how we would make the special effects work. With the incredible help of our creative and technical team, as well as the cutting-edge technology behind their talent, we were able to make what seemed unachievable, something real."

Projection Technology: When Innovation Meets Artistry

The creative and technical teams behind Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ are redefining what's possible in live acrobatic entertainment. For ALIZÉ, the team designed a stage in a 3D environment that mirrored the real stage, allowing them to simulate realistic lighting and effects. The goal was to blend projection so seamlessly into the performance that it feels like light is transforming the set, slowly building intensity and motion until everything comes alive.

"Projection is a powerful tool that helps bring our stories and characters to life; it can transform a set, replace textures and even change the very nature of an object," said Félix Fradet-Faguy, Projection Designer of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ.

Used as an omniscient tool, projection transforms every part of the theater – from the floor to the set pieces to the performers – creating both a visual spectacle and narrative focus. Large-scale canvases, like the one in Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, often require multiple projectors working together. Eight overlaying Epson EB-PU2220B 20,000-lumen1 large venue laser projectors, paired with a selection of lenses, were used to create the theater's dynamic canvas, blurring the lines between reality and illusion as each illumination pulls the audience deeper into a world of shifting perception.

A major challenge in live entertainment is maintaining projection alignment, especially when the projectors need to move during scenes. While static projectors can be calibrated in advance, moving ones require real-time calibration using tracking cameras and infrared trackers embedded in scenic elements. Epson's very precise real-time calibration capabilities allow dynamic realignment as projectors are manually moved onstage and effortless adaptation to the diverse installation and placement demands, enabling seamless integration of visual into every corner of the theater.

"Projection technology can create a feeling that time is slowing down or even that actions become deeper and richer," said Fradet-Faguy. "It helps us create an experience where we can tell a story and amaze the audience all the while concentrating the attention on human performance."

"To see the end result of Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ is nothing short of remarkable," said Jason Meyer, Director of Product Management, Epson America, Inc. "Partnering with Cirque du Soleil on this groundbreaking residency is an honor. This team is crafting unique experiences, unlike anything before seen, that fuse together innovation and illusion while preserving mystery and amplifying wonder. We look forward to the many opportunities that this creative alliance will unlock in the future."

As the first of many projects together, ALIZÉ demonstrates how Epson's projection technology can bring new dimensions to Cirque du Soleil's visionary storytelling. Looking ahead, the partnership will continue to evolve as Epson and Cirque du Soleil work together on technology integration into shows that will amplify experiences and captivate audiences.

More About Epson Large Venue Projection

Epson engineers and manufactures the core components of its large-venue projectors to help ensure uncompromising image quality and reliability with proven 3-chip, 3LCD technology and beyond HD resolution for stunning colors and image details that is only available from an industry leader. Built specifically for large-scale, immersive productions like Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ, these projectors offer the brightness, versatility and features that event producers require for seamless installation and operation. For additional information about Epson's large venue projectors, visit www.epson.com/largevenue. For additional information about Epson's partnership with Cirque du Soleil, visit www.epson.com/cirque-du-soleil.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. Along with its affiliates—Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, and The Works Entertainment—Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group continues to expand its creative reach. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

