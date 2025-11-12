Epson Encourages Practical and Personalized Gifting for the Holidays with Black Friday Promos Across Most-Loved Home Tech

Up to $250 off Must-Have Tech Essentials as Black Friday Savings Start Early

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time to embrace heartfelt traditions, enjoy festive gatherings and celebrate special occasions with loved ones. A recent holiday season survey revealed shoppers are prioritizing meaningful gifts that blend practicality and tradition with a focus on holiday hosting, entertaining and thoughtful gifting.1 From intimate dinners to themed parties, this season practical gifting is taking priority as shoppers seek tools that make entertaining simple, elegant and a little more enjoyable. This season, Epson is making hosting effortless with tech gifts designed to help organize, personalize and bring people together year-round, plus shoppers can enjoy incredible deals offering up to 33% off in savings to create memorable celebrations.

"Investing in the right technology can elevate holiday gatherings, adding a personal touch and creating memories that will be treasured for years to come," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "Whether you're planning an extravagant party with friends or searching for the perfect gift for a creative family member, Epson offers a wide array of innovative solutions that inspire and leave a lasting impression."

From Cozy Home to Holiday Host: Epson's Gift Guide

This time of year is all about connection and crafting joyful memories. With holiday shopping kicking off earlier than usual, now's a great chance to check off your list with thoughtful picks like:

Magical Movie to Big-Screen Moments: Make this holiday season unforgettable with the new Lifestudio™ Flex Plus projector. Sleek, compact, and easy to use, this all-in-one projector transforms any space into an entertainment hub. Enjoy stunning 4K PRO-UHD ® visuals 2 up to 150 inches and immersive, room-filling audio powered by Sound by Bose. Built-in Google TV™ 3 , gives users access to over 10,000 streaming apps, including Netflix ® , Disney+ ® and Hulu ®4 . The Epson Projection Studio app 5 lets you create personalized videos and slideshows to showcase your favorite memories on the big screen. Featuring a tiltable stand and built in ambient lighting that casts a soft, colorful glow, it sets a festive, cinematic vibe – perfect for cozy nights or holiday gatherings.

Create a captivating visual display that can be shown throughout the night, featuring photos, postcards, and treasured mementos, with the . Deemed the world's fastest personal photo scanner, it scans as fast as 1 photo per second, front and back. Coupled with the convenient FastFoto mobile app, users can scan to the phone and create slideshows, as well as capture the voices of loved ones, making every celebration extra special. Bring Joy to Paper: Elevate your holiday crafts and create show-stopping decorations with the EcoTank ® Photo ET-8550 wide-format Supertank † printer. Featuring a 6-color ink system and easily refillable tanks, the ET-8550 keeps your creativity flowing all season, making it effortless to design everything from elegant party invitations and festive menus to stunning lab-quality seasonal photos and heartfelt thank-you notes at home. Plus, print borderless photos up to 13" x 19" with crisp text and vibrant color, perfect for creating dazzling holiday decorations and sharing cherished seasonal memories with loved ones.

Elevate your holiday crafts and create show-stopping decorations with the wide-format Supertank printer. Featuring a 6-color ink system and easily refillable tanks, the ET-8550 keeps your creativity flowing all season, making it effortless to design everything from elegant party invitations and festive menus to stunning lab-quality seasonal photos and heartfelt thank-you notes at home. Plus, print borderless photos up to 13" x 19" with crisp text and vibrant color, perfect for creating dazzling holiday decorations and sharing cherished seasonal memories with loved ones. Seasonal Scanning, Simplified: Take control of holiday prep with the RapidReceipt® RR-600W wireless scanner. As a must-have for tackling stacks of shopping receipts, the RR-600W can scan and digitize all your holiday spending into one searchable, organized document. Plus, with Epson ScanSmart® AI PRO technology,9 effortlessly scan family recipes, written lists and more and turn them into smart digital data that your AI assistant can use to analyze ingredients, wish lists and more to create a master shopping list for a stress-free holiday season.

Epson Black Friday Pricing and Details

Starting in November, Epson brings Black Friday pricing to its most-loved products through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers.10 Promo prices will vary throughout the holiday season.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), X ( x.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

