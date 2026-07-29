Epson Offers New Wide-Format Printer Bundle for Educators to Seamlessly Create School Posters and Visual Aids

New All-in-One, Cost-Effective Solution Includes SureColor T3770E 24-Inch Printer and Supplies for Educators to Get Up and Printing Quickly

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the SureColor® T3770E Education Edition, a new product bundle designed to support schools looking to replace older equipment and confidently implement high-quality in-house poster printing. The bundle includes the SureColor T3770E 24-inch wide-format graphics printer, easy-to-use Epson Print Automate software, 24" matte and glossy paper rolls, starter inks, plus an additional set of 110 mL ink cartridges,1 and a maintenance box. This bundle eliminates the hassle of sourcing ink and media – giving educators everything they need to start printing on day one, with enough supplies to last well into the school year.

SureColor T3770E Education Edition includes printer, software, ink and media for schools to print eye-catching materials Post this The SureColor T3770E Education Edition is a new product bundle that includes a 24-inch wide-format graphics printer, easy-to-use Epson Print Automate software, 24” matte and glossy paper rolls, ink and a maintenance box, giving educators everything they need to start printing on day one, with enough supplies to last well into the school year.

"Assembling a complete printing solution can be surprisingly time-consuming for schools given the wide range of options and printer sizes available – especially when they need to get up and running quickly," said Aaron Brill, product manager, Epson America. "By offering a single, comprehensive starter kit built around our most capable poster printer with compatible media and ink, plus our Epson Print Automate software, educators can be confident in knowing they have chosen the right equipment and a solution engineered for reliability that allows them to go from design to finished print in minutes, producing stunning, professional posters that showcase the full capabilities of our most advanced 24-inch printer."

Whether schools are bringing outsourced print jobs in-house or replacing an existing solution, the new SureColor T3770E Education Edition bundle provides confidence that all essential components are compatible and ready for immediate use. This complete package allows educators to install and get started creating professional-quality prints quickly. Additional features include:

Outstanding image quality – 6-color UltraChrome ® XD3 with Red ink produces vibrant and colorful posters, event signs, classroom visual aids, plans and more

– 6-color UltraChrome XD3 with Red ink produces vibrant and colorful posters, event signs, classroom visual aids, plans and more Fast professional output – Epson Print Automate allows educators to easily print posters designed with Adobe ® Express ® or any online design software 2

– Epson Print Automate allows educators to easily print posters designed with Adobe Express or any online design software Consistent, worry-free printing – PrecisionCore ® Micro TFP ® printhead technology with automated maintenance helps keep jobs running smoothly on their own, unattended

– PrecisionCore Micro TFP printhead technology with automated maintenance helps keep jobs running smoothly on their own, unattended Versatile – Print on a wide range of media, including glossy, technical, adhesive-backed, matte and specialty media, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick

– Print on a wide range of media, including glossy, technical, adhesive-backed, matte and specialty media, and rigid posterboard up to 1.5 mm thick Innovative printer design –24" wide-format, single-roll printer features a unique flattop design, front operation and a minimal footprint to fit into small offices and workrooms

–24" wide-format, single-roll printer features a unique flattop design, front operation and a minimal footprint to fit into small offices and workrooms No assembly required – Be up and printing in as little as 30 minutes

– Be up and printing in as little as 30 minutes Connectivity – High-speed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi ® (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to work with various network configurations

– High-speed USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) options to work with various network configurations IT and security features – Over 28 IT and security features for office or remote office locations, including IC card option for user control and tracking, encryption and more

– Over 28 IT and security features for office or remote office locations, including IC card option for user control and tracking, encryption and more Supported by Epson – Includes a 1-year limited warranty, access to Epson support, plus optional extended service plans3 for peace of mind

From STEM graphics to event signage and hallway displays – including direct to rigid posterboard – this bundle supports a wide range of creative and operational needs. "We value our partnership with the education community, and this solution helps educators save time so they can focus on teaching while creating meaningful visual impact across their schools," added Brill. "This bundle ensures schools have the right printer, the right ink and the right media from day one, maximizing productivity and delivering professional-quality output with ease."

Availability

The SureColor T3770E Education Bundle will be available in Summer 2026 for $4,100 (MSRP) through Epson Professional Imaging resellers.

Special education pricing is available through the Brighter Futures® program. A unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information, visit Epson's website or contact an Epson Professional Imaging Reseller.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Part of the ink from the first cartridges/packs is used for initializing the printer. Ink usage will vary considerably based on images printed, print settings, paper type, frequency of use, temperature and humidity. Variance may be more pronounced when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For print quality, a variable amount of ink remains after the "replace ink" indicator comes on.

2 Internet access required for download. Powered by Adobe Express for Educators—a digital media app for K-12 classrooms. Qualified educators can receive a free account, visit adobe.com/education/express for details.

3 Product comes with a 1-year limited warranty with the option to purchase extended service plans up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.