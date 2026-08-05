EQPT UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts EquipmentShare.com Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Shareholders who acquired EquipmentShare Class A common stock in or traceable to the January 2026 IPO are urged to review allegations that the Registration Statement understated related-party transaction risks and omitted founder-affiliated entity involvement.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) that a class action asserting IPO disclosure failures securities fraud claims has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired shares pursuant or traceable to the Company's January 2026 initial public offering, or purchased securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

EquipmentShare sold 30.5 million IPO shares at $24.50 per share and received approximately $706 million in net proceeds. EQPT later traded as low as $16.06, a decline of $8.44 per share, or 34.5%, from the IPO price. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by September 21, 2026.

IPO Disclosure Failures Securities Fraud Claims in the Registration Statement

The action contends that EquipmentShare's IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus were materially false or misleading because they allegedly failed to disclose the full extent of related-party transactions involving entities affiliated with the Company's founders. As pleaded, the Company told investors that it expected to terminate or substantially reduce a number of transactions with entities owned or controlled by its co-founders before the offering.

The complaint further alleges that a June 24, 2026 report challenged those disclosures by asserting that undisclosed related-party transactions had netted founder-affiliated entities at least $77 million, with the figure potentially higher.

Registration Statement Items Allegedly at Issue

Plaintiffs allege that the IPO materials did not adequately describe the role of EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management in the Company's OWN Program and T3 platform. The case also asserts Securities Act claims under Sections 11 and 15, which focus on alleged misstatements and omissions in offering documents.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. Here, the IPO disclosures are central because investors allegedly paid $24.50 per share without receiving complete information about related-party transaction exposure." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

What the Registration Statement Allegedly Misrepresented

The extent of additional related-party transactions allegedly involving founder-affiliated entities.

involving founder-affiliated entities. Whether transactions with entities owned or controlled by co-founders would be terminated or substantially reduced before the IPO.

The alleged role of a broader network of affiliated entities tied to the OWN Program.

role of a broader network of affiliated entities tied to the OWN Program. The accuracy of financial statement line items allegedly affected by related-party involvement.

affected by related-party involvement. The adequacy of risk disclosures regarding existing and planned related-party arrangements.

Why IPO Purchasers Should Review the Allegations

IPO purchasers may have claims tied to shares acquired pursuant or traceable to the January 2026 offering documents. The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement omitted material facts that investors needed to evaluate EquipmentShare's business, operations, and prospects at the time of the offering.

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WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 21, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: What is the EQPT class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) alleging materially false and misleading statements between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Shares declined approximately 34.5% from the IPO price after allegations regarding undisclosed related-party transactions involving founder-affiliated entities. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, the OWN Program, the T3 platform, and whether certain transactions with entities owned or controlled by co-founders would be terminated or substantially reduced. The lawsuit contends that later allegations concerning at least $77 million in related-party transaction benefits caused investor losses.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period or acquired IPO-traceable shares and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP