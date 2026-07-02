EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results news release after market close on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, and will host a conference call to review the results and other relevant matters on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will be archived and available, for one year, in the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Investor Contact

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.445.8454

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)