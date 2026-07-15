EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

Jul 15, 2026, 16:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share, payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2026.

Investor Contact
Cameron Horwitz
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
412.445.8454
[email protected] 

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results news release after market close on Tuesday, July...
EQT Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

EQT Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2026. First Quarter 2026 Results: Production:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics