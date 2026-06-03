EQT Real Estate expands its growing UK logistics footprint with acquisition of six assets across key distribution hubs

Portfolio comprises six Grade A logistics assets totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet across the West Midlands, East Midlands and South East of the UK

Assets are located along key distribution corridors and are occupied by a diversified tenant base spanning e-commerce, logistics, publishing, healthcare and consumer sectors

The acquisition further strengthens EQT Real Estate's UK logistics presence and supports its broader European strategy focused on supply-constrained markets benefiting from e-commerce growth, supply chain modernization and demand for faster deliveries

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Europe Logistics Value Fund V has acquired a portfolio of six logistics assets totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet across Leamington Spa, Didcot, Peterborough and Kettering from Tritax Big Box REIT plc.

The assets are fully leased following completion of the lease at Leamington I and are occupied by a diversified tenant base across e-commerce, logistics, publishing, healthcare and consumer industries. Strategically located near major transport routes including the M40, A14, and A1(M) which connect cities including London, Birmingham and Edinburgh, the properties provide access to key UK population centers and established distribution networks.

The portfolio consists of modern Grade A properties featuring high clear heights, large loading yards and strong sustainability credentials, with most assets holding Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A ratings. The acquisition further expands EQT Real Estate's UK logistics footprint and complements its broader European logistics portfolio across key distribution corridors and consumption hubs. The investment aligns with EQT Real Estate's strategy of investing in high-quality logistics assets in supply-constrained markets that are supported by resilient occupier demand and long-term rental growth potential.

Jonathan Mackie, Managing Director at EQT Real Estate, said: "We continue to see attractive long-term opportunities in European logistics, supported by structural trends including the growth of online retail, supply chain optimization and increasing demand for efficient distribution space close to major population centers. This acquisition expands our growing UK logistics footprint and complements our broader European logistics portfolio across established distribution markets."

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