Equalpride Celebrates P&G and iHeartMedia's "Can't Cancel Pride" Star-Studded Lineup at Out's May/June Drop Party

24 May, 2023, 13:48 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equalpride, official media sponsor of "Can't Cancel Pride 2023- The Future Starts Now," Procter & Gamble (P&G) and iHeartMedia's annual fundraiser event, has unveiled its highly anticipated lineup of renowned musicians which was celebrated at a special event at Nebula NY in New York City.

The celebration coincided with Out's May/June issue drop party. Sponsored by P&G and Belvedere Vodka, Out's event drew an excited crowd of talent, industry, and proud supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. The performers slated for this year's "Can't Cancel Pride" event represent diverse musical styles, including rap artist Big Freedia, who performed at the evening's festivities. For the full 2023 "Can't Cancel Pride" lineup visit CantCancelPride.com.

"Can't Cancel Pride" was started during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many Pride events were forced to cancel around the world and has raised over $11 million for six participating LGBTQ+ charitable organizations GLAAD, The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Coalition, SAGE, Centerlink and OutRight International. Now in its fourth year, the event will focus on the achievements of the past, the urgency of the present moment and the hope for the future of the LGBTQ+ community. The show will explore how leaders of the past addressed LGBTQ+ issues and provided the foundation for change; how advocates are expanding opportunities today; and how the next generation is building the groundwork for a safe, equitable and joyous future.

The event is a month-long Pride celebration throughout June. iHeartMedia radio stations will air spots encouraging listeners to tune into the livestream on June 15 and watch the event on demand. Fans can follow along on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride and support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting "RAINBOW" to 513-654-2622.

For the latest LGBTQ+ stories and articles spanning fashion, entertainment, politics and culture, visit OUT.com. Like and follow Out on social media at @outmagazine.

