Equalpride Partners with TransLash Media for Trans Day of Visibility, Amplifying Voices of Black Trans Femmes in the Arts

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Trans Day of Visibility, Equalpride is proud to announce a partnership with TransLash Media for the release of a short film series on Advocate Channel, ARTISTIC LEGACIES.

This groundbreaking docuseries sheds light on the experiences of Black Trans Femmes in the Arts (BFTA) Collective, highlighting the transformative power of artistic expression.

As part of this partnership, Equalpride will amplify the voices and stories of the Black trans femme artists featured in the series, including Founder Jordyn Jay, musician and songwriter Iman Hill, and ballroom legend Kimiyah Prescott. Through a shared commitment to inclusivity and representation, Equalpride and TransLash aim to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by Black trans femmes and celebrate their resilience and creativity.

The three-part docuseries is currently available on-demand on the Advocate Channel App and the Advocate Channel App on Fire TV. The series offers an intimate look into the lives of Jordyn Jay, Iman Hill, and Kimiyah Prescott, exploring their personal journeys of self-discovery, resilience, and artistic growth.

Episode 1 - Jordyn's Story: Jordyn Jay reflects on her path to creating the Black Trans Femmes in the Arts organization, highlighting the importance of community and solidarity among Black trans femmes' artists.

Episode 2 - Iman's Story: Iman Hill shares her journey from Atlanta to New York City, emphasizing the role of community support in her artistic development and personal growth.

Episode 3 - Kimiyah's Story: Kimiyah Prescott discusses her transition from a restrictive upbringing to finding liberation and empowerment through expression in the ballroom community.

"Artistic Legacies is a testament to the resilience and creativity of Black trans femmes, who are using art as a tool for self-expression and social change," said Imara Jones, CEO and founder of TransLash Media. "Through storytelling, we aim to uplift and celebrate the voices of Black trans femmes, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and valued."

Equalpride encourages individuals and organizations to watch the full series on the TransLash website www.translash.org and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ArtisticLegacies.

ABOUT EQUALPRIDE:

Equalpride is the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned & operated media, digital, social, TV, print and entertainment company in the country. Our mission is to provide content of inspiration, hope, community, equality and love through our platforms, which reach a vast majority of diverse American audiences. We are a community of storytellers, innovators and influencers with a portfolio that includes some of the world's most prestigious LGBTQ+ brands: Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, PLUS, Pride.com and the all-new streaming Advocate Channel.

ABOUT ADVOCATE CHANNEL:

The Advocate Channel is the first streaming network devoted to covering the trending news stories of the day and inspiring the LGBTQ+ community and its allies through a lens of equality.

