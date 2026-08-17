Equifax Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Virtual Credit Bureau Day on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2026, including a fireside chat at 2:00pm Eastern Time, and the J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference in London on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The company invites investors to join a live webcast of this fireside chat event at: https://investor.equifax.com/news-events/ir-calendar. A replay of this fireside chat will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Molly Clegg for Equifax

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.