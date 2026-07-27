Equinix Appoints Two Leaders to Executive Team

Chris Audie joins company as Chief Product Officer

Bruce Owen appointed Executive Vice President, Global Markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced two senior leadership appointments reflecting the company's continued focus on accelerating product innovation and driving growth across global markets.

Chris Audie will join Equinix as Chief Product Officer, responsible for leading the company's global products and services organization across interconnection, infrastructure, network operations, and ecosystem partnerships.

Chris Audie, Chief Product Officer, Equinix Bruce Owen, Executive Vice President, Global Markets, Equinix

Bruce Owen has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Markets. A 16-year Equinix veteran, Owen will oversee the company's regional operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

Both Audie and Owen report to Equinix CEO and President Adaire Fox-Martin.

Innovating for Customers

Audie brings deep experience spanning enterprise software, infrastructure automation and AI at some of the industry's largest technology companies. He previously served as HashiCorp's Chief Product and Technology Officer for Infrastructure and AI, leading product, engineering, and design. HashiCorp was acquired by IBM in 2025.

"Chris is an engineer at heart who knows how to solve complex technical challenges at the intersection of infrastructure, software, and AI," said Fox-Martin. "Throughout his career, his technical depth, combined with his customer-centricity, have led to differentiated solutions at enterprise scale. Chris will be a tremendous addition to our team as we build the next generation of Equinix products and services that enable enterprises to simplify, connect, and manage an increasingly complex and distributed technology ecosystem."

Prior to IBM and HashiCorp, Audie led product management for Generative AI and cloud platform capabilities at Google Cloud. He also held senior leadership roles at SAP, including SVP of Product Management and Partnerships for SAP's cloud platform.

"The best product canvas in tech sits on physical infrastructure, and none is more interconnected than Equinix's, where the world's clouds, networks, and enterprises already meet," said Audie. "As AI continues to reshape how companies build and scale technology, the value of the infrastructure underpinning modern enterprises will only grow. Equinix's platform has been compounding for over two decades, and the demands of AI workloads make it more valuable than ever."

Driving Global Growth

Throughout his Equinix career, Owen has established himself as one of the company's most respected leaders, with a diverse mix of experiences spanning corporate development, finance, business operations, and regional leadership across the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, he served as President, EMEA.

"Bruce is one of the most accomplished leaders we have at Equinix," said Fox-Martin. "His breadth of experience gives him a rare combination of strategic depth and operational credibility. I have great confidence in his ability to drive growth and bring our global markets together in ways that create real value for our customers."

Before leading the EMEA region, Owen served as Managing Director for the United Kingdom, Equinix's largest EMEA market. He has also served as Chief of Staff to the CEO, as VP of Business Operations, and in other senior roles in the company's Finance and People teams. In addition, he previously held the position of President of the Equinix Foundation.

"Across 36 countries around the world, Equinix goes where our customers want to place their most trusted workloads," said Owen. "Our regions pair global reach with local expertise, giving enterprises the confidence to deploy wherever they operate. I look forward to directing capital to the markets our customers need and building on our longstanding relationships with governments and communities."

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.