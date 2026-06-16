Equinix Collaborates with Cisco and NVIDIA to Deploy Secure AI Factories Across Global Data Center Footprint

Presidio deploys Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA at Equinix data center in complementary, partner-led lab environment

Endorsed architectures and live testing lab deliver faster path for enterprises from pilot to production AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today unveiled an expanded collaboration with Cisco and NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise AI. Working with its partners, the company will enable customers to deploy the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA across its global network of high-performance data centers, providing customers with standardized AI factory blueprints and automation that simplify deployments.

Equinix is also partnering with Presidio to deploy their Programmable AI Technology Hub (P.A.T.H.) Lab. The lab will give customers a real-world environment inside Equinix data centers to test, validate and refine AI infrastructure before enterprise-wide rollout.

"The success of enterprise AI starts with its physical foundation," said Gordon Mackintosh, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Ecosystems at Equinix. "Our collaboration with Cisco, NVIDIA and Presidio delivers the infrastructure AI workloads demand while giving customers a place to prove it out before they scale. This is how AI shifts from pilot to production with the speed, simplicity and certainty businesses need."

By bringing the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA into its global data centers, Equinix is making it easier for customers to access the interconnection density, specialized power and advanced cooling customers and partners need to deploy the latest AI hardware and software at scale. These deployments are based on NVIDIA reference architectures that are purpose-built to reflect how enterprises buy and deploy technology: through trusted partners and on infrastructure platforms they already rely on.

"As agentic AI reshapes the industry, long-term success belongs to partner ecosystems that can adapt and innovate as rapidly as the technology itself. Our collaboration with Equinix, Presidio and NVIDIA to deliver the Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA illustrates how a trusted agile partner ecosystem can deliver secure, flexible AI infrastructure quickly to meet customers' needs," said Cassie Roach, Global Vice President of Cloud and AI Infrastructure Partner Sales at Cisco.

Bringing these architectures to life in a real-world environment, Presidio, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, has partnered with Equinix to develop the Programmable AI Technology Hub (P.A.T.H.) Lab. Built on Cisco's Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, the lab is a fully integrated, production-grade AI environment purpose-built for enterprises to test, validate, and refine their AI strategies before committing to full-scale deployment. Through the combined expertise of Presidio, Cisco, NVIDIA and Equinix, enterprises gain access to turnkey AI infrastructure proven to work across hybrid workloads, spanning public cloud, neocloud, on-premises, and colocation environments.

"One of the most important shifts we've seen in the last 18 months is that AI success is no longer about finding the most powerful model," said Tim McHugh, VP Partnerships & Alliances at Presidio. "It's about building the infrastructure that can run AI everywhere it matters, without sacrificing data sovereignty or control. Equinix Distributed AI™ is the foundation that makes that possible at global scale, and P.A.T.H. is how Presidio brings that capability directly to our clients. We're not asking them to take our word for it -- we're putting them inside a production-grade environment and showing them what distributed AI infrastructure actually looks like in practice."

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About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.