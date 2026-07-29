Equinix Reports Second-Quarter Results, Raises 2026 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook

Grew monthly recurring revenue 11% on both an as-reported basis and a normalized and constant currency basis year over year

Annualized gross bookings grew 23% year over year, marking the second-highest volume on record, contributing to a record backlog

Added a record 9,700 net interconnections in the quarter, continuing to extend the company's interconnection leadership

Raising full-year 2026 guidance and long-term outlook on stronger demand, bookings, presales and continued execution across the business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We delivered an exceptionally strong Q2. Monthly recurring revenue grew double digits for the third straight quarter, new interconnections on our platform hit a record level, and disciplined execution drove robust profit growth," said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, Equinix. "Our revised 2026 guidance and long-term financial outlook reflect momentum across the business. Customer demand is broad-based and growing, and Equinix is uniquely positioned to serve the networking, cloud and AI infrastructure needs of enterprises around the world."

Second-Quarter 2026 Results Summary

Revenues $2.625 billion, a 16% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on both an as-reported basis and a normalized and constant currency basis driven by strong underlying performance and one-time xScale ® fees

Operating Income $665 million, a 35% increase over the same quarter of the previous year, primarily from strong underlying operating performance and the impact of one-time xScale fees

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders $479 million, a 30% increase over the same quarter of the previous year, primarily from higher operating income $4.83 per share, a 29% increase over the same quarter of the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA $1.396 billion, a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 53%, representing a 24% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 22% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

AFFO and AFFO per Share $1.168 billion, a 20% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 19% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis driven by strong operating performance and one-time xScale fees $11.78 per share, a 19% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 18% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis



Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements.

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation and other components of net income or loss from operations, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

2026 Guidance Summary

($ in millions, except per share data) Prior FY 2026

Guidance Guidance

Adjustment Foreign

Exchange

Impact Revised FY 2026

Guidance Q3 2026

Guidance Revenues $10,144 - 10,244 +$100 ($49) $10,205 - 10,285 $2,525 - 2,575 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin % $5,165 - 5,245 ~51% +$62 ($27) $5,210 - 5,270 ~51% $1,275 - 1,315 ~51% Recurring Capital Expenditures % of Revenues $280 - 300 ~3% +$13 ($3) $290 - 310 ~3% $70 - 90 3 - 4% Non-recurring Capital Expenditures (Excludes xScale and Real Estate Acquisitions) ~$3,800 +$1,438 ($38) $4,710 - 5,690

AFFO $4,198 - 4,278 +$50 ($18) $4,240 - 4,300

AFFO per Share (Diluted) $42.31 - 43.11 +$0.46 ($0.18) $42.69 - 43.29

Expected Cash Dividends ~$2,037 +$2 $0 ~$2,039



For the third quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $2.525 and $2.575 billion, an increase of 9 - 11% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 10 - 12% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.275 and $1.315 billion, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 51%.

For the full year of 2026, total revenues are expected to range between $10.205 and $10.285 billion, an increase of approximately 11 - 12% over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5.210 and $5.270 billion, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 51%, an approximate +2% expansion over the previous year. AFFO is expected to range between $4.240 and $4.300 billion, an increase of 13 - 14% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 12 - 13% on a normalized and constant currency basis. AFFO per share is expected to range between $42.69 and $43.29, an increase of 11 - 13% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 10 - 12% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $5.000 and $6.000 billion.

Long-Term Outlook Summary (2027-2029)

The updated outlook reflects stronger-than-expected demand, accelerating bookings and presales activity, increased visibility from committed capacity, firm pricing and continued confidence in achieving attractive returns on invested capital.

($ in millions) Prior Outlook (1) Updated Outlook (2027 - 2029) Total Revenue Growth (Annual Range) (2) 7 - 10% 10 - 13% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (In 2029) 52%+ 53%+ Total Capital Expenditures (Annual Range) (3) $3,000 - 4,000 $5,000 - 7,000 AFFO per Share Growth (Annual Range) 5 - 9% 9 - 12% Dividend per Share Growth (Annual Range) 8%+ Approximates AFFO

per Share Growth

(1) Prior outlook as provided on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (2) Represents range of estimated annual growth rates through 2029. Assumes average currency rates used in our financial results remained the same over comparative periods. Excludes any future M&A activity. (3) Capital expenditures exclude any future M&A activity, real estate acquisitions and our investments in the xScale joint ventures.

Q2 2026 Business Highlights

Q2 2026 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2026, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, September 30, 2026, by dialing 1-866-427-6395 and referencing the passcode 2026. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing results of operations may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix also uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As such, Equinix provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should therefore exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Equinix's primary non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") as described below. Equinix presents these measures to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate its results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. These measures exclude items which Equinix believes are generally not relevant to assessing its long-term performance. Both measures eliminate the impacts of depreciation and amortization, which are derived from historical costs and which Equinix believes are not indicative of current or future expenditures, and other items for which the frequency and amount of charges can vary based on the timing and significance of individual transactions. Equinix believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze the company effectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the operating strength and performance of its core, ongoing business, without regard to its capital or tax structures. It also aids in assessing the performance of, making operating decisions for, and allocating resources to its operating segments. In addition to the uses described above, Equinix believes this measure provides investors with a better understanding of the operating performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods.

Equinix defines adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding:

income tax expense

interest income

interest expense

other income or expense

gain or loss on debt extinguishment

depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

stock-based compensation expense

restructuring and other exit charges, which primarily include employee severance, facility closure costs, lease or other contract termination costs and advisory fees related to the realignment of our management structure, operations or products and other exit activities

impairment charges

transaction costs

gain or loss on asset sales

AFFO is derived from Funds from Operations ("FFO") calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Both FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures commonly used in the REIT industry. Although these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, Equinix believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with an additional tool for comparing its performance with the performance of other companies in the REIT industry. Additionally, AFFO is a performance measure used in certain of the company's employee incentive programs, and Equinix believes it is a useful measure in assessing its dividend-paying capacity, as it isolates the cash impact of certain income and expense items and considers the impact of recurring capital expenditures.

Equinix defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders excluding:

gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets

depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets

adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests

Equinix defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for:

depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets

accretion expense

stock-based compensation expense

stock-based charitable contributions

restructuring and other exit charges, as described above

impairment charges

transaction costs

impacts of straight-lining installation revenue

impacts of straight-lining rent expense

impacts of straight-lining contract costs

amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums

gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets

gain or loss on debt extinguishment

an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and deferred taxes

recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues

net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

adjustments from FFO to AFFO related to unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates for revenues, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. These growth rates assume foreign currency rates remain consistent across comparative periods. Revenue growth rates exclude the impact of net power pass-through, acquisitions, divestitures and the Equinix Metal® wind-down. Adjusted EBITDA growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and integration costs. AFFO growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions and related financing costs, divestitures, integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements. AFFO per share growth rates exclude the impact of integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements.

Equinix presents cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A). These measures exclude depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation, which are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance, as described above.

Equinix also presents free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired. These measures are presented in order for lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Recurring revenues $ 2,377

$ 2,331

$ 2,143

$ 4,708

$ 4,230 Non-recurring revenues 248

113

113

361

251 Revenues 2,625

2,444

2,256

5,069

4,481 Cost of revenues 1,230

1,186

1,084

2,416

2,168 Gross profit 1,395

1,258

1,172

2,653

2,313 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing 239

241

221

480

450 General and administrative 462

444

451

906

889 Restructuring and other exit charges 6

6

2

12

12 Transaction costs 3

8

3

11

9 Impairment charges 17

2

1

19

1 (Gain) loss on asset sales 3

(20)

—

(17)

— Total operating expenses 730

681

678

1,411

1,361 Income from operations 665

577

494

1,242

952 Interest and other income (expense):

















Interest income 36

41

52

77

99 Interest expense (151)

(148)

(135)

(299)

(257) Other income (expense) (28)

1

(7)

(27)

2 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment 1

—

1

1

1 Total interest and other, net (142)

(106)

(89)

(248)

(155) Income before income taxes 523

471

405

994

797 Income tax expense (46)

(56)

(38)

(102)

(87) Net income 477

415

367

892

710 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2

—

1

2

1 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 479

$ 415

$ 368

$ 894

$ 711 Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") attributable to common stockholders: Basic EPS $ 4.86

$ 4.22

$ 3.76

$ 9.07

$ 7.28 Diluted EPS $ 4.83

$ 4.20

$ 3.75

$ 9.04

$ 7.26 Weighted-average shares for basic EPS (in thousands) 98,641

98,392

97,835

98,516

97,674 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS (in thousands) 99,136

98,727

98,050

98,931

97,968

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except headcount) (unaudited)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 979

$ 1,727 Short-term investments 1,245

1,500 Accounts receivable, net 1,256

1,001 Other current assets 842

897 Total current assets 4,322

5,125 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,222

23,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,296

1,392 Goodwill 5,912

5,984 Intangible assets, net 1,204

1,316 Other assets 3,120

2,740 Total assets $ 41,076

$ 40,141 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,263

$ 1,350 Accrued property, plant and equipment 723

564 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 156

155 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 176

168 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 9

17 Current portion of senior notes 1,170

1,299 Other current liabilities 323

340 Total current liabilities 3,820

3,893 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,211

1,304 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,104

2,187 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 11

686 Senior notes, less current portion 18,519

16,910 Other liabilities 1,013

983 Total liabilities 26,678

25,963 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25

25 Common stockholders' equity:





Common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 22,015

21,642 Treasury stock (23)

(24) Accumulated dividends (13,231)

(12,202) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,374)

(1,359) Retained earnings 6,995

6,099 Total common stockholders' equity 14,382

14,156 Non-controlling interests (9)

(3) Total stockholders' equity 14,373

14,153 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 41,076

$ 40,141







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 6,009

5,917 EMEA headcount 4,719

4,706 Asia-Pacific headcount 3,203

3,093 Total headcount 13,931

13,716

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in millions) (unaudited)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,280

$ 2,355







Term loans 1

673 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 19

30 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 20

703







Senior notes 19,689

18,209 Plus: debt issuance costs and debt discounts 164

150 Total senior notes principal 19,853

18,359







Total debt principal outstanding $ 22,153

$ 21,417



EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)





Six Months Ended





June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025











Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$ 892

$ 710

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization and accretion

1,101

982

Stock-based compensation

273

240

Impairment charges

19

1

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(17)

—

Other operating activities

31

23

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(258)

(169)

Income taxes, net

(24)

(45)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

79

79

Operating lease liabilities

(77)

(71)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(80)

(149)

Other assets and liabilities

(155)

152 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,784

1,753 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of equity investments

(264)

(48)

Distributions from equity investments

33

4

Purchases of short-term investments

(789)

(795)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

1,054

450

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(182)

Real estate acquisitions

(224)

(99)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment

(2,834)

(1,739)

Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred

348

—

Settlement of foreign currency hedges

101

50

Investment in loan receivable

—

(45) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,575)

(2,404) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity programs

49

50

Payment of dividends

(1,029)

(928)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of issuance costs

—

99

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts

2,419

2,066

Repayment of finance lease liabilities

(89)

(72)

Repayment of senior notes

(700)

—

Repayment of other debt

(682)

(1)

Other financing activities

26

(8) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6)

1,206 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(11)

53 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(808)

608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,824

3,082 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,016

$ 3,690











Free cash flow (1)

$ (560)

$ (607)











Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$ (336)

$ (326)











(1) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities (excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above

$ 1,784

$ 1,753

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above

(2,575)

(2,404)

Less purchases of equity investments, net of distributions

231

44

Free cash flow

$ (560)

$ (607)











(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (as defined above)

$ (560)

$ (607)

Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired

—

182

Less real estate acquisitions

224

99

Adjusted free cash flow

$ (336)

$ (326)



EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data ($ in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Recurring revenues $ 2,377

$ 2,331

$ 2,143

$ 4,708

$ 4,230

Non-recurring revenues 248

113

113

361

251

Revenues (1) 2,625

2,444

2,256

5,069

4,481























Cash cost of revenues (2) 790

765

707

1,555

1,434

Cash gross profit (3) 1,835

1,679

1,549

3,514

3,047























Cash operating expenses (4):

















Cash sales and marketing expenses 162

162

146

324

306

Cash general and administrative expenses 277

272

274

549

545

Total cash operating expenses (4) 439

434

420

873

851























Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 1,396

$ 1,245

$ 1,129

$ 2,641

$ 2,196























Cash gross margins (6) 70 %

69 %

69 %

69 %

68 %























Adjusted EBITDA margins (7) 53 %

51 %

50 %

52 %

49 %























FFO (8) $ 854

$ 758

$ 689

$ 1,612

$ 1,336























AFFO (9)(10) $ 1,168

$ 1,065

$ 972

$ 2,233

$ 1,919























Basic FFO per share (11) $ 8.66

$ 7.70

$ 7.04

$ 16.36

$ 13.68























Diluted FFO per share (11) $ 8.61

$ 7.68

$ 7.03

$ 16.29

$ 13.64























Basic AFFO per share (11) $ 11.84

$ 10.82

$ 9.94

$ 22.67

$ 19.65























Diluted AFFO per share (11) $ 11.78

$ 10.79

$ 9.91

$ 22.57

$ 19.59























































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:























Americas Revenues:









































Colocation $ 747

$ 731

$ 654

$ 1,478

$ 1,290

Interconnection 256

251

231

507

460

Managed infrastructure 56

57

62

113

125

Other 8

7

4

15

7

Recurring revenues 1,067

1,046

951

2,113

1,882

Non-recurring revenues 184

45

53

229

123

Revenues $ 1,251

$ 1,091

$ 1,004

$ 2,342

$ 2,005























EMEA Revenues:









































Colocation $ 633

$ 613

$ 572

$ 1,246

$ 1,139

Interconnection 105

106

96

211

183

Managed infrastructure 40

41

38

81

73

Other 28

29

26

57

53

Recurring revenues 806

789

732

1,595

1,448

Non-recurring revenues 39

38

35

77

62

Revenues $ 845

$ 827

$ 767

$ 1,672

$ 1,510























Asia-Pacific Revenues:









































Colocation $ 392

$ 386

$ 359

$ 778

$ 701

Interconnection 92

89

80

181

157

Managed infrastructure 16

17

17

33

34

Other 4

4

4

8

8

Recurring revenues 504

496

460

1,000

900

Non-recurring revenues 25

30

25

55

66

Revenues $ 529

$ 526

$ 485

$ 1,055

$ 966























Worldwide Revenues:









































Colocation $ 1,772

$ 1,730

$ 1,585

$ 3,502

$ 3,130

Interconnection 453

446

407

899

800

Managed infrastructure 112

115

117

227

232

Other 40

40

34

80

68

Recurring revenues 2,377

2,331

2,143

4,708

4,230

Non-recurring revenues 248

113

113

361

251

Revenues $ 2,625

$ 2,444

$ 2,256

$ 5,069

$ 4,481





















(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:











Cost of revenues $ 1,230

$ 1,186

$ 1,084

$ 2,416

$ 2,168

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (421)

(405)

(361)

(826)

(704)

Stock-based compensation expense (19)

(16)

(16)

(35)

(30)

Cash cost of revenues $ 790

$ 765

$ 707

$ 1,555

$ 1,434





















(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).





















(4) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below. We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below. We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".











Sales and marketing expense $ 239

$ 241

$ 221

$ 480

$ 450

Depreciation and amortization expense (51)

(52)

(50)

(103)

(97)

Stock-based compensation expense (26)

(27)

(25)

(53)

(47)

Cash sales and marketing expense 162

162

146

324

306

General and administrative expense 462

444

451

906

889

Depreciation and amortization expense (85)

(87)

(91)

(172)

(181)

Stock-based compensation expense (100)

(85)

(86)

(185)

(163)

Cash general and administrative expenses 277

272

274

549

545

Cash operating expense $ 439

$ 434

$ 420

$ 873

$ 851





















(5) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense or benefit, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other exit charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:























Net income $ 477

$ 415

$ 367

$ 892

$ 710

Income tax expense (benefit) 46

56

38

102

87

Interest income (36)

(41)

(52)

(77)

(99)

Interest expense 151

148

135

299

257

Other (income) expense 28

(1)

7

27

(2)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (1)

—

(1)

(1)

(1)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 557

544

502

1,101

982

Stock-based compensation expense 145

128

127

273

240

Restructuring and other exit charges 6

6

2

12

12

Impairment charges 17

2

1

19

1

Transaction costs 3

8

3

11

9

(Gain) loss on asset sales 3

(20)

—

(17)

—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,396

$ 1,245

$ 1,129

$ 2,641

$ 2,196

Americas 641

516

466

1,157

909

EMEA 456

424

399

880

764

Asia-Pacific 299

305

264

604

523

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,396

$ 1,245

$ 1,129

$ 2,641

$ 2,196





















(6) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.





























(7) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.





















(8) FFO is defined as net income or loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























Net income $ 477

$ 415

$ 367

$ 892

$ 710

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2

—

1

2

1

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 479

415

368

894

711

Adjustments:



















Real estate depreciation 361

351

312

712

609

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate assets 3

(20)

1

(17)

1

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 11

12

8

23

15

FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 854

$ 758

$ 689

$ 1,612

$ 1,336





















(9) AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring and other exit charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.























FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 854

$ 758

$ 689

$ 1,612

$ 1,336

Adjustments:



















Installation revenue adjustment 8

8

8

16

10

Straight-line rent expense adjustment (4)

4

5

—

8

Contract cost adjustment (11)

(15)

(10)

(26)

(17)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 7

7

6

14

11

Stock-based compensation expense 145

128

127

273

240

Stock-based charitable contributions 3

—

3

3

3

Non-real estate depreciation expense 139

138

137

277

271

(Gain) loss on disposition of non-real estate assets —

—

—

—

2

Amortization expense 51

52

50

103

98

Accretion expense adjustment 6

3

3

9

4

Recurring capital expenditures (49)

(32)

(55)

(81)

(81)

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (1)

—

(1)

(1)

(1)

Restructuring and other exit charges 6

6

2

12

12

Transaction costs 3

8

3

11

9

Impairment charges 17

2

1

19

1

Income tax expense adjustment (8)

—

4

(8)

10

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

(2)

—

—

3

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 1,168

$ 1,065

$ 972

$ 2,233

$ 1,919





















(10) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:































Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,396

$ 1,245

$ 1,129

$ 2,641

$ 2,196

Adjustments:



















Interest expense, net of interest income (115)

(107)

(83)

(222)

(158)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 7

7

6

14

11

Income tax expense (46)

(56)

(38)

(102)

(87)

Income tax expense adjustment (8)

—

4

(8)

10

Straight-line rent expense adjustment (4)

4

5

—

8

Stock-based charitable contributions 3

—

3

3

3

Contract cost adjustment (11)

(15)

(10)

(26)

(17)

Installation revenue adjustment 8

8

8

16

10

Recurring capital expenditures (49)

(32)

(55)

(81)

(81)

Other income (expense) (28)

1

(7)

(27)

2

Adjustments for (gain) loss on asset dispositions —

—

1

—

3

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs and non-controlling interests 15

10

9

25

19

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 1,168

$ 1,065

$ 972

$ 2,233

$ 1,919





















(11) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common stockholders is presented below:























Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 98,641

98,392

97,835

98,516

97,674

Effect of dilutive securities:

















Employee equity awards (in thousands) 495

335

215

415

294

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share (in thousands) 99,136

98,727

98,050

98,931

97,968























Basic FFO per share $ 8.66

$ 7.70

$ 7.04

$ 16.36

$ 13.68

Diluted FFO per share $ 8.61

$ 7.68

$ 7.03

$ 16.29

$ 13.64























Basic AFFO per share $ 11.84

$ 10.82

$ 9.94

$ 22.67

$ 19.65

Diluted AFFO per share $ 11.78

$ 10.79

$ 9.91

$ 22.57

$ 19.59

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.