EquipmentShare.com Inc. Notice of September 21, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. ("EquipmentShare" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: EQPT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare.com, Inc.: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's January, 2026, initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"), and/or (b) EquipmentShare securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-eqpt/

EquipmentShare investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3666 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-eqpt/ to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, EquipmentShare and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in connection with its Registration Statement in support of its IPO and/or during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (ii) the Company had not terminated or substantially reduce a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial statements were materially misleading; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

The case is Parra v. Equipmentshare.Com Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-06288.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in EquipmentShare and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until September 21, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-833-538-3666

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC