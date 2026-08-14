Primoris Services Corporation Notice of September 21, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Primoris Services Corporation ("Primoris" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRIM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Primoris Services who were adversely affected if they purchased the Company's shares between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-prim/

Primoris investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3666 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-prim/ to learn more.

CLICK HERE for more information

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Primoris and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the class period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 22, 2026, following a series of prior negative disclosures, the Company disclosed that, following an internal review supported by an independent third-party industry expert, it had identified substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays affecting six renewable energy projects, and reduced its full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance to $2.05-$2.60, lowered its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $275 million-$325 million, projected that 2026 Renewables revenue would decline to approximately $2.1 billion, and announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer.

On this news, the price of Primoris shares fell 22%, closing at $84.95 per share on June 23, 2026.

The case is Boston Retirement System v. Primoris Services Corp., No. 26-cv-02416.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Primoris and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until September 21, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

To Learn More, Click HERE

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-833-538-3666

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC