EQUIPMENTSHARE.COM INC. SECURITIES FRAUD NOTICE: Berger Montague Informs EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) Investors of a Securities Fraud Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) ("EquipmentShare" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired EquipmentShare securities during the period from January 19, 2026 through June 23, 2026 (the "Class Period"), including in or traceable to the Company's January 2026 initial public offering ("IPO").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired EquipmentShare securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 21, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE.

The Company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, is a construction solutions company that provides equipment rental, retail, and technology-driven fleet management services.

According to the suit, in public statements, including in connection with the Company's IPO on January 26, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose that related-party transactions were ongoing with entities owned or controlled by the Company's co-founders.

On June 24, 2026, the truth allegedly emerged when Umibozu Research published a report claiming that EquipmentShare had funneled substantial payments through undisclosed founder-affiliated entities using its OWN program and other related-party arrangements.

Following the report, EquipmentShare's stock price declined 6.6% on June 24 and an additional 11.7% on June 25. By the time this action was commenced, the Company's stock had fallen more than 34.5% from its January 2026 IPO price of $24.50 per share.

If you are an EquipmentShare investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague