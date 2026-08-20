Equity Technology Group Announces CEO Transition

Valerie Magyari Appointed President and CEO; Co-Founder David Osage Transitions to Technical Fellow

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Osage, P.E., ASME Fellow, has stepped down as President and CEO of Equity Technology Group (Equity) and accepted the Technical Fellow position. Valerie Magyari has been appointed President and CEO by Equity's Board of Directors.

Osage began at Exxon and BP before co-founding Equity in 2002. In a career spanning nearly 50 years, he established himself as an FFS, fracture mechanics, and stress and thermal analytics SME. As Technical Fellow, Osage will develop the next generation of technologies into codes and standards for industry use.

Magyari brings 30 years of progressive leadership experience to her new role, having served most recently as Executive Vice President overseeing operations and shaping corporate strategy. During her tenure, Magyari drove significant revenue growth, led large-scale consulting projects, and strengthened ESOP governance practices. The Board is confident Magyari understands Equity from every angle and is positioned to drive the next phase of growth, with ambitious targets over the next five years.

"Valerie's strategic leadership and commitment to the people and mission of this company make her well suited to lead Equity into its next chapter," said Arthur Anton, Chairman of the Board. "We thank David for his extraordinary contributions, wish him success in the Technical Fellow role, and anticipate the future under Valerie's leadership."

"Stepping into this role is an honor and responsibility I don't take lightly," said Magyari. "The foundation Dave and the Equity founders built is strong. My focus will be supporting our exceptional team members so they can deliver technical excellence and innovative solutions that support our long-term growth."

This transition reflects a natural evolution of the leadership that has guided Equity while prioritizing value for the employee-owners. Magyari brings the same commitment to knowledge sharing and delivering excellence that has defined Equity since the beginning.

About Equity

Equity offers specialized consulting, software, training, and corporate standards that solves complex challenges for refining, petrochemical, and related process industries. By extending the safe operating life of in-service equipment, Equity helps its clients prevent failures, reduce downtime, maximize reliability, and minimize damage. Equity is headquartered in Shaker Heights, OH, with offices in Clear Lake and Katy, TX. For information, visit E2G.com.

Media Contact: Jocelyn Christie, VP of Marketing ([email protected])

SOURCE Equity Technology Group