Eqvista Launches the First App for Real-Time Company Valuation

The new mobile app brings AI-powered, expert-reviewed valuation insights to founders, investors and finance teams, backed by over $4 trillion in company assets

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SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eqvista, the leading equity management and valuation platform for private companies, today announced the launch of the Eqvista mobile app, the first app built to provide real-time company valuation insights powered by Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation®.

Available on iOS and Android, the app extends the Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation® platform to mobile devices, giving founders, investors, and finance professionals direct access to continuously updated valuation insights wherever business decisions are made.

Eqvista mobile app features

For decades, company valuations have been delivered as static reports created at a specific point in time. Yet businesses evolve continuously as revenue changes, fundraising rounds close, cap tables shift and market conditions move.

"The reality is simple: business decisions happen in real time, but valuations often do not," said Tomas Milar, Founder and CEO of Eqvista. "Company value shouldn't be locked inside a PDF that's outdated the moment it's delivered. We've helped private companies value more than $4 trillion in assets, and now we're putting that same intelligence into the palm of your hand. Whether you're in a boardroom, meeting with investors, or on the move, your valuation should move with you."

The mobile app is powered by Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation®, a living valuation engine designed for private companies. By combining AI- and ML-powered valuation models with expert oversight, Eqvista continuously analyzes financial performance, fundraising activity, cap table changes, revenue growth and market conditions to maintain an up-to-date view of company value.

Key features include:

Real-Time Valuation Insights that evolve alongside the business

that evolve alongside the business AI-Powered, Expert-Reviewed Analysis designed to support audit-ready accuracy

designed to support audit-ready accuracy Market-Based Peer Comparisons using public company benchmarks and market signals

using public company benchmarks and market signals Valuation Readiness Monitoring to help maintain accurate company data

to help maintain accurate company data Portfolio Management Tools for tracking multiple companies from a single interface

The app is designed for founders preparing for fundraising, CFOs managing equity plans, investors monitoring portfolio companies, and finance teams seeking more current valuation visibility.

The launch builds on Eqvista's broader valuation and equity management platform, giving more than 25,000 customers worldwide access to the same real-time valuation intelligence.

The Eqvista mobile app is available now on iOS and Android. Companies using Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation® can access valuation insights directly through the mobile experience once onboarded.

For more information, visit https://eqvista.com/mobile-app/

About Eqvista

Eqvista is the leading equity management and valuation platform for private companies, trusted by more than 25,000 customers worldwide. Recognized as the #1 409A valuation provider on G2 and Clutch, Eqvista has supported the valuation of over $4 trillion in company assets. From cap table management and 409A valuations to Real-Time Company Valuation®, Eqvista provides the infrastructure private companies need to manage ownership, valuation, and growth with confidence.

Contact Information

Jakub Vele

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

+1 (415) 375-4963

SOURCE Eqvista