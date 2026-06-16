Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Patient Death, Intellectual Property Questions, $2.8 Billion Market Cap Loss -- HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) faces a securities class action after the stock tanked $9.25 (-48%) on news that Revolution Medicines (RevMed) accused Erasca of patent infringement concerning Erasca's pan-RAS molecular glue targeting solid tumors (ERAS-0015) and that a patient died one month after receiving ERAS-0015.

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca common stock between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026.

National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is continuing its investigation into legal claims that Erasca violated the federal securities laws and urges Erasca investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Class Period: Jan. 14, 2025 – Apr. 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 10, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/eras

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Securities Class Action:

Precision oncology company Erasca's ERAS-0015 is the company's investigational, oral, potentially "best-in-class" pan-RAS molecular glue under development to treat RAS-mutant solid tumors, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The complaint alleges that Erasca favorably compared the equivalence of its ERAS-0015 40 milligram dose cohort to RevMed's RMC-6236 400 milligram dose cohort. In addition, as recently as March 12, 2026, Erasca allegedly assured investors of its ERAS-0015 intellectual property protection, and touted that its ERAS-0015 has "in-licensed one patent family from Joyo" that "includes one issued US patent, one pending US non-provisional patent application, one issued foreign patent, and thirteen pending foreign patent applications."

The complaint alleges that Erasca misled the market because, unknown to investors, comparisons of ERAS-0015 to RMC-6236 were improper, exposed the company to intellectual property disputes, and as a result the company's proffers about ERAS-0015 lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth allegedly emerged on April 27, 2026. That day, Erasca disclosed two important matters concerning the ERAS-0015 "best-in-class" narrative.

First, before the market opened, Erasca disclosed that it received a letter from RevMed's legal counsel challenging the validity of Erasca's intellectual property claims. RevMed contends Erasca obtained RevMed's trade secrets through third-party misappropriation and deceptively compared the competing therapies.

Second, after the market closed, the company revealed that a patient being treated with ERAS-0015 suffered an adverse event, presented to the ER a month after receiving the treatment, and then died.

The market swiftly reacted to these disclosures, sending the price of Erasca shares down $9.25 (-48%) the next day and wiping out over $2.8 billion of Erasca's market capitalization.

"We're investigating whether Erasca may have intentionally misled investors about ERAS-0015's safety profile and about a potential moat in its particular, highly competitive cancer treatment space," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Erasca and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Erasca case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Erasca should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP