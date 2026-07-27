ErectaStep adds ProStep ultra-compact aluminum rolling ladders - engineered for the world's tightest published turning radius - to its industrial access portfolio

ANDREWS, S.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ErectaStep today announced the addition of ProStep ultra-compact aluminum rolling ladders to its industrial access portfolio, expanding its reach into tight-aisle warehouses and industrial environments where conventional rolling ladders cannot fit or maneuver. Developed to complement the ErectaStep modular stair and platform system, ProStep delivers safe, repeatable elevated access in a compact design built for modern facilities.

Introducing ProStep Rolling Ladders - largest platform and tightest turn radius in the industry.

ProStep is engineered around a compact footprint and tight turning radius, enabling access to aisles, bays, corners, and equipment-adjacent positions typically out of reach for standard rolling ladders. Available in 2-foot and 3-foot widths with platform heights ranging from 40 inches to 120 inches, the line offers up to 9 square feet of working platform - the largest platform in the industry. Turning radii range from 64 inches (5.3 feet) to 110 inches (9.1 feet), depending on the model.

At the core of the design is ProStep's lift-and-lock stability system, which raises the pivoting casters and firmly plants a rubber-footed base on the floor in a single motion. While mobile, the handle blocks access to the lower steps, preventing climbing until the unit is fully stabilized and the wheels are removed from the load path.

The ProStep line features optional 1-foot and 2-foot cantilever add-ons to extend reach over conveyors, equipment, and other obstructions. Each unit is rated for a 1,000-pound working load and designed to comply with OSHA 29 CFR 1910.23(e) and ANSI A14.7.

"With tighter aisles, higher throughput demands, and more equipment packed into every square foot, our customers need access solutions that perform where traditional rolling ladders fall short," said Ted Richardson, Vice President, ProStep. "ProStep delivers a compact, maneuverable solution that fits the aisle, moves easily between tasks, and locks down with confidence."

ProStep is available both as a standalone brand and as part of the ErectaStep offering through an authorized distributor network. Typical applications include warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, maintenance, utilities, data centers, aviation, and loading operations where stable elevated access is required without sacrificing maneuverability.

SixAxis designs and manufactures industrial access and safety solutions for facilities that need reliable, repeatable elevated work platforms across loading, production, maintenance, and material-handling operations. ErectaStep, YellowGate, RollaStep, and ProStep (SixAxis Companies) are the world leaders in metal stairs, work platforms, and fall protection. Advanced manufacturing, coupled with patented design and innovative engineering, has enabled ErectaStep, YellowGate, and RollaStep to become the preferred supplier for all categories of metal stairs, stair kits, and access systems for a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and public sector markets.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC