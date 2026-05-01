RollaStep Introduces New Compact 3×3 Mobile Work Platform and Relaunches MP Series with Full Configure‑to‑Order Capabilities

ANDREWS, S.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ErectaStep, a leading manufacturer of industrial safety solutions, announces the relaunch of the RollaStep MP Series Mobile Work Platform, now available in four configurations: the MP Standard 9×3, the new MP Compact 3×3, MP for Flatbed Trailers, and MP Configure‑to‑Order for application‑specific requirements.

RollaStep Introduces New Compact 3×3 Mobile Work Platform Post this RollaStep Introduces New Compact 3×3 Mobile Work Platform

The MP Series delivers the workspace and stability of a fixed platform in a mobile unit. The MP Standard 9×3 provides a full 9′ × 3′ work surface that accommodates multiple operators along with their tools and equipment. The new MP Compact 3×3 is designed for tight‑access and single‑operator applications. Both standard sizes are in-stock, and ready to ship. For complex, unique, or oversized requirements, MP Configure‑to‑Order provides a fully engineered mobile platform built to the customer's exact specifications.

Unlike other rolling platforms in the market, RollaStep is manufactured in the USA from thicker‑gauge aluminum and features full‑size 2″ powder‑coated handrails, a punched serrated walk surface with a 500 lb load rating, full toe boards, and large total‑lock casters — all compliant with OSHA mobile work platform specifications. Removable handrails allow operators to reconfigure the platform in the field, providing access over obstructions or alongside flatbed trailers.

The MP Series is built for order pickers, operations, safety, and maintenance teams who need OSHA‑compliant mobile access that is ready to work on day one — not a lightweight catalog ladder that compromises on safety, rigidity, or durability.

For more information about the RollaStep mobile platform series, please visit rollastep.com.

ErectaStep, YellowGate, and RollaStep (SixAxis Companies) are the world leaders in metal stairs, work platforms, and fall protection. Advanced manufacturing, coupled with patented design and innovative engineering, has enabled ErectaStep, YellowGate, and RollaStep to become the preferred supplier for all categories of metal stairs, stair kits and access systems for a wide variety of industrial, commercial, and public sector markets.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC