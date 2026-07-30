Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $3.45 for the Quarter and $6.32 for the Six Months of 2026

ERIE, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2026. Net income was $180.3 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $174.7 million, or $3.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. Net income was $330.8 million, or $6.32 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2026, compared to $313.1 million, or $5.99 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2025.

2Q and First Half 2026 (in thousands) 2Q'26 2Q'25 1H'26 1H'25 Operating income $ 204,123 $ 199,173 $ 370,910 $ 350,549 Investment income 22,553 19,600 44,672 39,136 Other income 1,401 1,974 2,821 5,808 Income before income taxes 228,077 220,747 418,403 395,493 Income tax expense 47,783 46,062 87,635 82,391 Net income $ 180,294 $ 174,685 $ 330,768 $ 313,102













2Q 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $5.0 million, or 2.5 percent, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $39.0 million, or 4.7 percent, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.3 million, or 7.2 percent, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $44.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense decreased $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Personnel costs increased $3.0 million, primarily due to increased incentive compensation driven by stronger performance metrics and a smaller decrease in company stock price. This increase was partially offset by bonuses awarded to all employees in 2025 in recognition of our 100th anniversary. Sales and advertising decreased $1.7 million primarily due to a decrease in agent-related and advertising costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $3.9 million primarily due to lower underwriting report and postage costs. Professional fees decreased $5.0 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $2.1 million primarily due to lower credit card processing fees and charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net investment income was $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.

First Half 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $20.4 million, or 5.8 percent, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $70.4 million, or 4.5 percent, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $3.2 million, or 8.8 percent, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $72.7 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to the first six months of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense decreased $19.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Personnel costs increased $5.1 million, primarily due to increased incentive compensation driven by stronger performance metrics, and higher base compensation. The increase is partially offset by bonuses awarded to all employees in 2025 in recognition of our 100th anniversary. Sales and advertising decreased $3.7 million primarily due to a decrease in agent-related and advertising costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $5.7 million primarily due to lower underwriting report costs. Professional fees decreased $12.0 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $3.7 million primarily due to lower charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation and a decrease in credit card processing fees.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $44.7 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $39.1 million in the first six months of 2025. Net investment income was $46.1 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $40.0 million in the first six months of 2025. Net realized and unrealized losses were $0.2 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to gains of $1.0 million in the first six months of 2025. Net impairment losses recognized in earnings were $1.3 million in the first six months of 2026 compared to $1.8 million in the first six months of 2025.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 31, 2026. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 10th largest homeowners insurer, 11th largest automobile insurer, and 9th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has nearly seven million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including: general business and economic conditions; factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies; factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations; dependence upon the independent agency system; and ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including: the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings; factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio; changes in government regulation of the insurance industry; litigation and regulatory actions; emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies; emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 862,879

$ 823,853

$ 1,649,278

$ 1,578,902 Management fee revenue - administrative services

19,619

18,296

39,094

35,941 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

201,554

212,644

401,650

422,917 Service agreement revenue

5,744

5,304

11,685

11,736 Total operating revenue

1,089,796

1,060,097

2,101,707

2,049,496

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

684,119

648,280

1,329,147

1,276,030 Cost of operations - administrative services

201,554

212,644

401,650

422,917 Total operating expenses

885,673

860,924

1,730,797

1,698,947 Operating income

204,123

199,173

370,910

350,549

















Investment income















Net investment income

22,587

20,030

46,147

39,978 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

557

479

(208)

981 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(591)

(909)

(1,267)

(1,823) Total investment income

22,553

19,600

44,672

39,136

















Other income

1,401

1,974

2,821

5,808 Income before income taxes

228,077

220,747

418,403

395,493 Income tax expense

47,783

46,062

87,635

82,391 Net income

$ 180,294

$ 174,685

$ 330,768

$ 313,102

















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 3.87

$ 3.75

$ 7.10

$ 6.72 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 3.45

$ 3.34

$ 6.32

$ 5.99 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 581

$ 563

$ 1,065

$ 1,008

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,033

46,189,063

46,188,942

46,188,984 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,298,697

52,304,407

52,299,440

52,304,397 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.4625

$ 1.365

$ 2.925

$ 2.73 Class B common stock

$ 219.375

$ 204.75

$ 438.75

$ 409.50

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)



June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $39,608 and $30,189, respectively)

$ 282,902

$ 345,874 Available-for-sale securities

61,715

33,902 Available-for-sale securities lent

1,973

3,436 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

753,245

735,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

92,533

66,061 Accrued investment income

14,194

14,311 Total current assets

1,206,562

1,199,173









Available-for-sale securities, net

1,327,084

1,286,566 Equity securities

150,516

70,624 Available-for-sale and equity securities lent

67,939

61,063 Fixed assets, net

593,365

571,476 Agent loans, net

100,680

93,953 Defined benefit pension plan

62,096

24,137 Other assets, net

48,774

48,489 Total assets

$ 3,557,016

$ 3,355,481









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 457,211

$ 425,320 Agent incentive compensation

116,570

132,560 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

205,760

200,701 Dividends payable

68,109

68,109 Contract liability

48,457

47,561 Deferred executive compensation

9,154

9,400 Securities lending payable

63,157

61,936 Total current liabilities

968,418

945,587









Defined benefit pension plan

34,703

33,410 Contract liability

23,148

23,274 Deferred executive compensation

21,018

22,050 Deferred income taxes, net

19,085

24,788 Other long-term liabilities

23,538

22,998 Total liabilities

1,089,910

1,072,107









Shareholders' equity

2,467,106

2,283,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,557,016

$ 3,355,481

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company