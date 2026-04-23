Erie Indemnity Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income was $150.5 million, Earnings per Diluted Share was $2.88

ERIE, Pa., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. Net income was $150.5 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $138.4 million, or $2.65 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

1Q 2026

(in thousands) 1Q'26 1Q'25

Operating income $ 166,787 $ 151,376

Investment income 22,119 19,536

Other income 1,420 3,834

Income before income taxes 190,326 174,746

Income tax expense 39,852 36,329

Net income $ 150,474 $ 138,417











1Q 2026 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $15.4 million, or 10.2 percent, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $31.4 million, or 4.2 percent, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.8 million, or 10.4 percent, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services Commissions increased $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, primarily driven by an increase in agent incentive compensation and the growth in direct and affiliated assumed written premium. Non-commission expense decreased $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. Personnel costs increased $2.1 million, primarily driven by higher pension costs and increased compensation. Sales and advertising decreased $2.0 million primarily due to a decrease in advertising costs and community development initiative costs. Acquisition and underwriting support costs decreased $1.9 million primarily due to lower underwriting report costs. Professional fees decreased $7.0 million primarily due to reduced use of third-party services related to technology initiatives. Administrative and other costs decreased $1.6 million primarily due to lower charitable contributions related to the transition of charitable giving through the Erie Insurance Foundation, partially offset by an increase in credit card processing fees.



Income from investments before taxes totaled $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net investment income was $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net realized and unrealized losses were $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to gains of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on April 24, 2026. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 10th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written, according to AM Best Company. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on net premiums written. Rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, ERIE has nearly seven million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including: general business and economic conditions; factors impacting the timing of premium rates charged for policies; factors affecting insurance industry competition, including technological innovations; dependence upon the independent agency system; and ability to maintain our brand, including our reputation for customer service;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including: the Exchange's ability to maintain acceptable financial strength ratings; factors affecting the quality and liquidity of the Exchange's investment portfolio; changes in government regulation of the insurance industry; litigation and regulatory actions; emergence of significant unexpected events, including pandemics, economic or social inflation, and changes in tariff policies; emerging claims and coverage issues in the industry; and severe weather conditions or other catastrophic losses, including terrorism;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the subscribers at the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract, develop, retain, and protect talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology, data or network security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations and outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three months ended March 31,





2026

2025





(Unaudited) Operating revenue









Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services



$ 786,399

$ 755,049 Management fee revenue - administrative services



19,475

17,645 Administrative services reimbursement revenue



200,096

210,273 Service agreement revenue



5,941

6,432 Total operating revenue



1,011,911

989,399











Operating expenses









Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services



645,028

627,750 Cost of operations - administrative services



200,096

210,273 Total operating expenses



845,124

838,023 Operating income



166,787

151,376











Investment income









Net investment income



23,560

19,948 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains



(765)

502 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings



(676)

(914) Total investment income



22,119

19,536











Other income



1,420

3,834 Income before income taxes



190,326

174,746 Income tax expense



39,852

36,329 Net income



$ 150,474

$ 138,417











Net income per share









Class A common stock – basic



$ 3.23

$ 2.97 Class A common stock – diluted



$ 2.88

$ 2.65 Class B common stock – basic and diluted



$ 485

$ 446











Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic









Class A common stock



46,188,850

46,188,903 Class B common stock



2,542

2,542











Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted









Class A common stock



52,300,180

52,304,384 Class B common stock



2,542

2,542











Dividends declared per share









Class A common stock



$ 1.4625

$ 1.365 Class B common stock



$ 219.375

$ 204.75

Erie Indemnity Company Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $39,549 and $30,189, respectively)

$ 268,616

$ 345,874 Available-for-sale securities

53,995

33,902 Available-for-sale securities lent

870

3,436 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

743,236

735,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

79,713

66,061 Accrued investment income

14,469

14,311 Total current assets

1,160,899

1,199,173









Available-for-sale securities, net

1,296,154

1,286,566 Equity securities

67,889

70,624 Available-for-sale and equity securities lent

54,417

61,063 Fixed assets, net

579,649

571,476 Agent loans, net

102,436

93,953 Defined benefit pension plan

66,617

24,137 Other assets, net

48,617

48,489 Total assets

$ 3,376,678

$ 3,355,481









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 440,465

$ 425,320 Agent incentive compensation

58,393

132,560 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

229,421

200,701 Dividends payable

68,109

68,109 Contract liability

47,432

47,561 Deferred executive compensation

6,466

9,400 Securities lending payable

49,621

61,936 Total current liabilities

899,907

945,587









Defined benefit pension plan

34,023

33,410 Contract liability

22,936

23,274 Deferred executive compensation

24,023

22,050 Deferred income taxes, net

19,982

24,788 Other long-term liabilities

22,286

22,998 Total liabilities

1,023,157

1,072,107









Shareholders' equity

2,353,521

2,283,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,376,678

$ 3,355,481

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company